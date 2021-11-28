ANL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
PIA expanding wings to 4 more KSA cities

Recorder Report 28 Nov 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airline (PIA) has planned to expand its wings to four more cities of Saudi Arabia with 35 weekly flights, following the ease in the restrictions by December 1, 2021.

According to the details, the Saudi government has lifted the suspension of direct entry for the passengers coming from Pakistan along with five other countries - Indonesia, India, Egypt, Vietnam, and Brazil.

Now the passengers will not spend 14-day quarantine but institutional quarantine procedures will be applied to them for (5) days regardless of their immunization status outside the Kingdom while continuing to apply the exceptions issued regarding some categories in this regard.

PIA spokesman said that the airline was going to operate 35 weekly flights from Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Peshawar to different cities of Saudi Arabia including Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam, and Al Qaseem, following the ease in the restrictions by December 1, 2021. He said that the decision to increase flights is being taken as per passengers’ demand.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

