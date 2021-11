KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Friday (November 26, 2021).

==================================================================================================================== MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER ==================================================================================================================== As on: 26-11-2021 ==================================================================================================================== Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates Buyer Seller of Shares ==================================================================================================================== Arif Habib Ltd. JS Global Cap. Air Link Comm. Ltd. 1,500,000 60.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500,000 60.00 Mayari Sec. Creative Cap. Sec. Aisha Steel Mills Ltd. 25,000 21.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 21.00 Bhayani Sec. Adam Sec. Pak Agro Pckg Ltd. 81,400 22.90 Venus Securities Adam Sec. 300,000 24.94 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 381,400 24.50 Alfalah Sec. Maan Securities Pakistan Stock Exch 1,603,000 14.07 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,603,000 14.07 Maan Securities Alfalah Sec. The Organic Meat Co 650,000 32.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 650,000 32.50 Mayari Sec. Creative Cap. Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 5,000 140.00 Growth Sec. MRA Sec. 100,000 99.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 105,000 101.43 ==================================================================================================================== Total Turnover 4,264,400 ====================================================================================================================

