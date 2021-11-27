KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Azgard Nine Limited 27-11-2021 13:00 Ahmad Hassan Textile Mills Ltd 27-11-2021 11:00 Pakistan Oxygen Limited 29-11-2021 11:00 Exide Pakistan Limited 29-11-2021 15:00 Al Shaheer Corporation Limited 29-11-2021 13:00 Dar-es-Salaam Textile Mills Ltd 29-11-2021 11:00 Loads Limited 29-11-2021 12:30 S.G. Power Limited 29-11-2021 10:30 Mahmood Textile Mills Ltd 29-11-2021 11:00 Saudi Pak Leasing Company Ltd 02-12-2021 16:00 Wyeth Pakistan Ltd 02-12-2021 11:00 Arshad Energy Limited 03-12-2021 14:30 Dandot Cement Company Ltd 03-12-2021 14:30 =========================================================

