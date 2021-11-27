Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
27 Nov 2021
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Azgard Nine Limited 27-11-2021 13:00
Ahmad Hassan Textile Mills Ltd 27-11-2021 11:00
Pakistan Oxygen Limited 29-11-2021 11:00
Exide Pakistan Limited 29-11-2021 15:00
Al Shaheer Corporation Limited 29-11-2021 13:00
Dar-es-Salaam Textile Mills Ltd 29-11-2021 11:00
Loads Limited 29-11-2021 12:30
S.G. Power Limited 29-11-2021 10:30
Mahmood Textile Mills Ltd 29-11-2021 11:00
Saudi Pak Leasing Company Ltd 02-12-2021 16:00
Wyeth Pakistan Ltd 02-12-2021 11:00
Arshad Energy Limited 03-12-2021 14:30
Dandot Cement Company Ltd 03-12-2021 14:30
=========================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments
Comments are closed.