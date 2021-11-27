ANL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
Nov 27, 2021
BOARD MEETINGS

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 27 Nov 2021

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                         DATE         TIME
=========================================================
Azgard Nine Limited                   27-11-2021    13:00
Ahmad Hassan Textile Mills Ltd        27-11-2021    11:00
Pakistan Oxygen Limited               29-11-2021    11:00
Exide Pakistan Limited                29-11-2021    15:00
Al Shaheer Corporation Limited        29-11-2021    13:00
Dar-es-Salaam Textile Mills Ltd       29-11-2021    11:00
Loads Limited                         29-11-2021    12:30
S.G. Power Limited                    29-11-2021    10:30
Mahmood Textile Mills Ltd             29-11-2021    11:00
Saudi Pak Leasing Company Ltd         02-12-2021    16:00
Wyeth Pakistan Ltd                    02-12-2021    11:00
Arshad Energy Limited                 03-12-2021    14:30
Dandot Cement Company Ltd             03-12-2021    14:30
=========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

