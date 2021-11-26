Sindh govt bans entry of unvaccinated people in mosques

The Sindh government has imposed a ban on unvaccinated individuals from entering mosques to offer prayers, according to a notification issued by the Sindh Home Department on Friday.

The decision is in line with the directives of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), stated the notification.

“Only vaccinated individuals are allowed to offer prayers in mosques to avoid risk to others,” it adds.

It further says that worshippers will be required to wear face masks during congregational prayers.

Moreover, it called for adequate measures in mosques across the province and also ordered removing carpets from mosques.

On 14 November, NCOC decided to relax restrictions in cities across Pakistan on the basis of their vaccination rate.

Earlier, the NCOC lifted a one-day mandatory lockdown restriction across the country, allowing businesses activities to operate seven days a week.

The forum decided to lift the mandatory one-day weekly closure across the country, following a significant reduction in Covid-19 cases.

Besides, the forum conditionally allowed 300 guests to attend any indoor events including wedding ceremonies, while outdoor wedding ceremonies could be attended by up to 500 persons. The NCOC made Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for attending all such gatherings.