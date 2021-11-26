ANL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
ASC 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.76%)
ASL 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
FCCL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.68%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
FNEL 10.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
GGGL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.3%)
GGL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.78%)
HUMNL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.27%)
JSCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
KAPCO 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.21%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.22%)
MLCF 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.65%)
NETSOL 97.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.17%)
PACE 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.31%)
PAEL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
PIBTL 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.85%)
POWER 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
PRL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.17%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.41%)
SNGP 39.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.35%)
TELE 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.67%)
TRG 87.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.69%)
UNITY 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.94%)
WTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.41%)
BR100 4,519 Increased By ▲ 21.96 (0.49%)
BR30 18,277 Decreased By ▼ -62.37 (-0.34%)
KSE100 44,114 Increased By ▲ 178.41 (0.41%)
KSE30 17,034 Increased By ▲ 94.74 (0.56%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,697
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,283,475
25224hr
0.72% positivity
Sindh
474,818
Punjab
442,804
Balochistan
33,467
Islamabad
107,580
KPK
179,855
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sindh govt bans entry of unvaccinated people in mosques

BR Web Desk 26 Nov 2021

The Sindh government has imposed a ban on unvaccinated individuals from entering mosques to offer prayers, according to a notification issued by the Sindh Home Department on Friday.

The decision is in line with the directives of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), stated the notification.

“Only vaccinated individuals are allowed to offer prayers in mosques to avoid risk to others,” it adds.

NCOC decides to relax restrictions in cities as per Covid vaccination rate

It further says that worshippers will be required to wear face masks during congregational prayers.

Moreover, it called for adequate measures in mosques across the province and also ordered removing carpets from mosques.

On 14 November, NCOC decided to relax restrictions in cities across Pakistan on the basis of their vaccination rate.

Earlier, the NCOC lifted a one-day mandatory lockdown restriction across the country, allowing businesses activities to operate seven days a week.

The forum decided to lift the mandatory one-day weekly closure across the country, following a significant reduction in Covid-19 cases.

Besides, the forum conditionally allowed 300 guests to attend any indoor events including wedding ceremonies, while outdoor wedding ceremonies could be attended by up to 500 persons. The NCOC made Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for attending all such gatherings.

NCOC Sindh Government

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Sindh govt bans entry of unvaccinated people in mosques

Tarin warns 'speculators', says rupee will reverse direction

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee ends near historic low

Talking about former CJP or retired judges does not amount to contempt of court: IHC

PM stresses on enhancing economic relations with Uzbekistan

PM Imran Khan accepts Aleem Khan's resignation

Afghan humanitarian crisis, drug trafficking alarm India, Russia, China

International: Gold climbs as new virus variant jolts investors

Oil prices dive to two-month lows on Covid, surplus jitters

Global LNG: Asia prices inch down on Covid concerns; fundamentals remain bullish

WHO cautions against imposing travel restrictions due to new variant

Read more stories