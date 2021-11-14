NCOC decides to relax restrictions in cities as per Covid vaccination rate

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has decided to relax restrictions in cities across Pakistan on the basis of their vaccination rate, it was reported on Sunday.

The decision was taken during a session of the NCOC to review the coronavirus positivity rate across Pakistan and the pace of the vaccination drive.

The forum stated that to encourage and incentivise cities with excellent vaccination progress, the forum decided relaxations in non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs)/return to normal life.

NCOC eases restrictions in Punjab, KPK

In Narowal, Jehlum, Mandi Bahauddin, Peshawar, Bhimber, Bagh, Mirpur, Skardu, Gilgit, Ghizer and Islamabad, the vaccination rate is above 50 percent, the NCOC said.

In Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Sialkot, Mianwali, Kallar Kahar, Hafizabad, Rahim Yar Khan, Karachi, Chitral, Charsadda, Balakot, Jehlum Valley, Rawalakot, Muzaffarabad, Neelum, Hunza and Kharmang, the vaccination rate is between 40 percent to 50 percent, it mentioned.

The forum said that the rest of the cities, including Lahore and Hyderabad, have a vaccination rate of less than 40 percent.

“These NPIs will remain effective till November 30,” the NCOC said, adding that a review will be carried out on November 29.

Measles-Rubella campaign

The NCOC stated that the National Measles-Rubella (MR) campaign will be conducted from November 15 to 27.

It added, "During the drive, children aged 9 Months to 15 years will be inoculated."

It said that Covid vaccine administration for children between 12 to 15 years will, therefore, remain suspended from November 15 to 27.

Govt lifts one-day mandatory lockdown restriction

Earlier, the NCOC lifted one-day mandatory lockdown restriction across the country, allowing businesses activities to operate seven days a week.

The forum decided to lift the mandatory one-day weekly closure across the country, following a significant reduction in Covid-19 cases.

Besides, the forum conditionally allowed 300 guests to attend any indoor events including wedding ceremonies, while outdoor wedding ceremonies could be attended by up to 500 persons. The NCOC made Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for attending all such gatherings.