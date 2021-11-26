ECC inducts Khusro, Baqir into technical body

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has included Minister for Industries and Production and Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) as members in the technical advisory sub-committee of the ECC, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

Last month, the newly-appointed Chairman of the ECC, Omar Ayub Khan, the newly-appointed chairman of the ECC, constituted a technical advisory sub-committee of the ECC headed by the finance advisor to clear the ECC summaries prior to submission to the ECC for final nod.

Minister for Maritime Affairs, Ali Zaidi, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar, Minister for Energy, Hammad Azhar, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood were made members of the technical advisory sub-committee.

The sources said some of the ECC members belonging to economic Ministries raised objections on the composition of the Advisory Sub-Committee for not including them in it. Minister for Industries and Production, Khusro Bakhtyar and Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Dr Reza Baqir argued that they should be included as most of the agenda items discussed in the advisory sub-committee require their input.

After discussion, the ECC decided to include two additional members.

The ECC also directed the Technical Advisory Sub-Committee of the ECC to deliberate on the agenda and submit its recommendations before the start of the ECC meeting.

