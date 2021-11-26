Police have more responsibilities in present circumstances: Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Thursday said that police is a frontline force; therefore, in the present circumstances they have more responsibilities.

Addressing the passing out parade of Assistant Superintendents of Police at the National Police Academy, he said that better coordination among public and police is mandatory to effectively deal with the law and order situation.

He also said that police were performing its responsibilities with diligence and also rendered their lives in the line of duty.

More than 7,000 policemen embraced martyrdom to protect lives and property of the people, he said, adding that the police have not got the recognition and stature that it deserved.

“When our society gives its due prestige to the police, the day is not far when crimes will be eliminated from this country and there will be peace,” he said.

Rashid said that the challenges have increased for the Police department.

Police will live up to the expectations of the people and not refrain from any sacrifice for the maintenance of law and order situation in the country, he said.

The minister said that best training has been given to the police officers in order to enable them to serve the people professionally.

In the current situation responsibilities of police had increased, he said, adding that the police officers need to facilitate the people visiting the police stations and address their grievances in the shortest possible time.

He also announced that the issue of 30-acre land for the National Police Academy would be settled in the next week.

He also distributed prizes among distinction holders of the training.

