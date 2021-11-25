ANL 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.91%)
ASC 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.58%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.44%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.53%)
BYCO 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.38%)
FCCL 17.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.78%)
FFBL 26.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
FNEL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.29%)
GGGL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.49%)
GGL 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.19%)
HUMNL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.46%)
JSCL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
KAPCO 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.38%)
KEL 3.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.45%)
MLCF 33.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
NETSOL 98.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.92%)
PACE 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.89%)
PAEL 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.87%)
PIBTL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
POWER 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.82%)
PRL 13.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.26%)
SNGP 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.85%)
TELE 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.2%)
TRG 88.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.66%)
UNITY 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.83%)
WTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
BR100 4,497 Decreased By ▼ -60.5 (-1.33%)
BR30 18,340 Decreased By ▼ -133.5 (-0.72%)
KSE100 43,936 Decreased By ▼ -427.95 (-0.96%)
KSE30 16,939 Decreased By ▼ -184.74 (-1.08%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,690
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,283,223
36324hr
0.95% positivity
Sindh
474,772
Punjab
442,714
Balochistan
33,458
Islamabad
107,554
KPK
179,774
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistan's rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

BRecorder.com 25 Nov 2021

Pakistan's rupee saw a marginal gain against the US dollar on Thursday, appreciating to close below the 175 level in the inter-bank market.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the PKR finished at 174.98 against the USD after a day-on-day appreciation of 6 paisas or 0.03%. On Wednesday, the rupee had closed at 175.04 against the dollar in the inter-bank market.

The rupee has been under pressure for months now with the staff-level agreement between Pakistani authorities and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) providing some sense of direction at the start of this week.

“The clarity achieved in the markets amid agreement with the IMF has helped stabilise PKR,” Saad Khan, Head of Equities at IGI Securities, told Business Recorder.

Reversal: Pakistan's rupee falls again, closes over 175 against US dollar

The analyst said that the government is also expected to issue $1 billion in Sukuk bonds next week.

“This as well as the expected funding from Saudi Arabia, and $1 billion from the IMF in January, would help boost Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves by over $5 billion,” he said.

Khan added that if the current account deficit increases by $1 billion per month, “it would translate into $3 billion incremental increase in foreign exchange reserves by January 2022”.

Pakistan’s current account deficit widened to $1.66 billion in October 2021 from a surplus of $448 million recorded in the same month last year. On a monthly basis, CAD widened 46% as compared to $1.13 billion recorded in the previous month (September 2021).

Talking about the central bank's latest measure to increase the policy rate by 150 basis points, Khan said that the rate hike would help attract foreign inflows for debt markets.

“But these inflows are not sustainable,” he added.

currency Dollar rate Exchange rate PKR VS USD RUPEE RATES usd rate pkr rate

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan's rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

Nasla Tower demolition: Karachi commissioner seeks 50 days' time to carry out SC's order

Pakistan condemns extrajudicial killings of 3 more Kashmiris in IIOJK

Oil steady, focus on OPEC+ response to US-led oil release

Amid strike-call, PSO and Shell say these petrol stations are still operating

India's Reliance, Saudi Aramco call off $15bn deal amid valuation differences, sources say

Mominul tells Bangladesh to 'close ears' ahead of Pakistan Tests

Supply of 1,400MW: Govt finalises new PPAA, ICA with KE

Slow pace of economic uplift a source of concern: SBP

4-5pc growth projected

Read more stories