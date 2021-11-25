ANL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-5.93%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.26%)
ASL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.97%)
BOP 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
BYCO 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.82%)
FCCL 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.54%)
FFL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.07%)
FNEL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
GGGL 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.64%)
GGL 31.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.94%)
JSCL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.14%)
KAPCO 31.23 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.07%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.12%)
MDTL 2.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-6.28%)
MLCF 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.19%)
NETSOL 97.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.69%)
PACE 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-5.78%)
PAEL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
PIBTL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
POWER 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
PRL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.16%)
PTC 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.55%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
SNGP 40.14 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.38%)
TELE 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.65%)
TRG 90.40 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.32%)
UNITY 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.06%)
WTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.38%)
BR100 4,557 Decreased By ▼ -48.52 (-1.05%)
BR30 18,473 Decreased By ▼ -93.01 (-0.5%)
KSE100 44,364 Decreased By ▼ -584.82 (-1.3%)
KSE30 17,124 Decreased By ▼ -255.96 (-1.47%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,677
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,860
35024hr
0.92% positivity
Sindh
474,573
Punjab
442,638
Balochistan
33,456
Islamabad
107,525
KPK
179,720
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Blue economy in Indian Ocean: Panel expresses its concerns over govt’s lack of interest

Zulfiqar Ahmad 25 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary panel on Wednesday expressed dissatisfaction over lack of interest shown by the government to explore the potential benefit from the blue economy given its geographical location – 1,047 kilometres coastal area and 290,058 square kilometres seawater in Indian Ocean.

It said the country was not benefiting from the ocean ecosystem in comparison to other coastal South Asian countries as maritime revenue (transshipping) of Bangladesh and India was $6 and $5.6 billion, respectively, while that of Pakistan stood at $183 million.

The Senate Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs, which met here with Rubina Khalid in the chair, was given a briefing on Blue Economy, its major sectors and initiatives taken by the Maritime Affairs Ministry, which spearheads it.

At the outset of the meeting, the committee members expressed their concern on the problems faced by the residents of coastal areas of Sindh and Balochistan.

The members of the committee expressed concerns over the conditions of the people residing around the coastal areas, as according to a rough estimate, more than 200 million people worldwide live along coastlines less than five metres above sea level.

Ministry of Maritime Affairs Secretary, Rizwan Ahmad, said the issue comes in the domain of the provincial government, and they should take measures to address the issues.

Senator Maula Buksh Chandio proposed that the ministry should write letters to the provincial governments to address the problem of clean drinking water and other concerns of the local residents near the coastal areas.

The committee was informed that after the approval of claim by the United Nations Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf in 2015, Pakistan has achieved a maritime territory of 350 N (nautical miles), which comprises 200 N of Exclusive Economic zone (EEZ) and an area of 150 N as continental shelf.

The maritime sovereignty of Pakistan has been established on the total area of 290,000 sq kilometres, which makes up 36.4 percent of the mainland of the country.

To a question by a member, the Secretary Maritime said that constitutionally 12 N (nautical miles) are associated with the provinces and eight nautical miles is a buffer zone, non-fishing area.

The non-fishing area is for the reproduction and growth of the fishes and these fishes are confined for the local fishermen only.

The secretary said the federal government regulates fishing beyond 20 N miles and deals in marine fishing.

He said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had brought forward potential prospects of development along the Makran Coast, which would pave the way for maritime tourism and aqua/mari-culture contributing to the national economy.

The committee was also informed that a summary dated 23-09-2020 was submitted to Prime Minister Imran Khan through stakeholding ministries/division with proposal for bringing numerous maritime functions presently assigned to different ministries under the umbrella of single ministry i.e. Ministry of Maritime Affairs.

A coordination mechanism in the form of the National Maritime Board (NMB) and the National Maritime Coordination Committee (NMCC) was also proposed for addressing issues/development of blue economy in Pakistan.

To a question whether Pakistan Navy is a stakeholder in blue economy or not, the secretary maritime affairs said that the navy is an integral part of the blue economy but commercial shipping is not in the domain of Pakistan Navy.

The committee was also informed that Maritime Affairs is working in collaboration with the World Bank to advance the development of blue economy roadmap.

It recommended the ministry to also work in collaboration with the World Bank to launch a project for the provision of clean drinking water for the people of coastal areas.

The committee was also informed that up to 40-45 Chinese companies are being dislocated from China and anticipated to set up their plants in Pakistan.

Gwadar Port and free Zone tax exemptions have also been approved in the Finance Bill, 2020-21.

The committee was also told that the people of Gwadar will be given preference in the jobs, adding a vocational institution was also being established to train the residents of Gwadar for better job opportunities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SENATE Indian Ocean parliamentary panel coastal areas Rizwan Ahmad

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Blue economy in Indian Ocean: Panel expresses its concerns over govt’s lack of interest

PM speaks about price hike, steps up criticism of Sharifs

Slow pace of economic uplift a source of concern: SBP

4-5pc growth projected

7-9pc inflation projection with multiple upside risks

Supply of 1,400MW: Govt finalises new PPAA, ICA with KE

Special Cell set up to support Afghanistan financially

Tarin tells ministry to build up strategic reserves of sugar

Body formed to enhance oil storage capacity at Keamari

PC board all set to approve reserve price of HEC

NASA launches spacecraft to kick an asteroid off course

Read more stories