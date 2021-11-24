ANL 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.27%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.26%)
ASL 14.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.37%)
BOP 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.94%)
BYCO 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.29%)
FCCL 17.98 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.61%)
FFL 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.16%)
FNEL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.66%)
GGGL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.14%)
GGL 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.01%)
HUMNL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.56%)
JSCL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.74%)
KAPCO 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.97%)
KEL 3.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
MDTL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-8.79%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.9%)
NETSOL 100.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.79%)
PACE 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.89%)
PAEL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.54%)
PIBTL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
POWER 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.33%)
PRL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.51%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.22%)
SNGP 40.27 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.7%)
TELE 17.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.69%)
TRG 93.05 Increased By ▲ 4.70 (5.32%)
UNITY 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.51%)
WTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.84%)
BR100 4,578 Decreased By ▼ -27.46 (-0.6%)
BR30 18,634 Increased By ▲ 68.01 (0.37%)
KSE100 44,610 Decreased By ▼ -338.17 (-0.75%)
KSE30 17,252 Decreased By ▼ -127.51 (-0.73%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,677
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,860
35024hr
0.92% positivity
Sindh
474,573
Punjab
442,638
Balochistan
33,456
Islamabad
107,525
KPK
179,720
Business & Finance

Warburg cuts Ant valuation by 15% to below $200bn

Reuters 24 Nov 2021

HONG KONG: US private equity firm Warburg Pincus, a major global investor in Ant Group, has cut its valuation of the Chinese fintech company by 15% to below $200 billion, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

There are also no signs that Ant's botched mega IPO will be revived anytime soon, sources familiar with the matter said.

Warburg, which was a big investor in Ant's 2018 private fundraising, lowered the company's valuation to $191 billion at end-September from the $224 billion at end-June, said the first source.

The private equity firm's valuation of Ant, an affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding, is far short of the $315 billion that was touted one year ago during its IPO, which would have been the world's largest if it were not derailed at the last minute.

The slashing of Ant's valuation by Warburg comes as uncertainty remains about the outcome of a regulatory-driven revamp of the payments-to-loans business behemoth, and will weigh on the returns of the global investors who were betting on its turbo-charged growth.

Warburg also changed its valuation methodology for the company, citing "regulatory developments and the impact of ongoing restructuring", said the source, without elaborating.

Ant and Warburg declined to comment. The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to media.

