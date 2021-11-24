ANL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4%)
ASC 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.64%)
ASL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
BOP 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.29%)
FCCL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.84%)
FFBL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.76%)
FFL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.55%)
FNEL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.23%)
GGGL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.52%)
GGL 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.69%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
JSCL 17.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.24%)
KAPCO 31.34 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (3.43%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
MDTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.77%)
MLCF 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.03%)
NETSOL 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.2%)
PACE 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.11%)
PAEL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
PIBTL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
POWER 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
PRL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.75%)
PTC 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
SNGP 40.35 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.9%)
TELE 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.2%)
TRG 88.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.46%)
UNITY 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.51%)
WTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.38%)
BR100 4,597 Decreased By ▼ -8.82 (-0.19%)
BR30 18,556 Decreased By ▼ -10.51 (-0.06%)
KSE100 44,799 Decreased By ▼ -149.11 (-0.33%)
KSE30 17,321 Decreased By ▼ -58.73 (-0.34%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,677
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,860
35024hr
0.92% positivity
Sindh
474,573
Punjab
442,638
Balochistan
33,456
Islamabad
107,525
KPK
179,720
China stocks slip as new energy, agriculture firms weigh

Reuters 24 Nov 2021

SHANGHAI: China stocks slipped on Wednesday as new energy and agriculture companies weighed, while improving sentiment in the real estate sector underpinned developers' shares.

The CSI300 index was unchanged at 4,911.81 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.1%, to 3,585.65 points.

The Hang Seng index dropped 0.1%, to 24,635.86 points. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.6%, to 8,773.18.

** New energy stocks lost 1.9%. The index has risen 60% year to date amid China's carbon-neutral goal, and analysts had flagged risks of adjustments in overvalued shares.

** Agriculture shares dropped 2.2%, with pig farming companies leading the drop.

** Food & beverage gained 1.9%, while liquor makers surged 2.8%.

** Real-estate developers extended gains from the previous session on improving sentiment after some banks were told by financial regulators to issue more loans to property firms for project development.

** Hong Kong' benchmark index remained nearly unchanged, as losses in tech firms offset by gains in insurer AIA.

** Xiaomi Corp slumped nearly 7% after it reported a smaller-than-expected 8.2% rise in third-quarter revenue as smartphone sales growth stalled amid intensifying competition from rivals.

** Alibaba Group extended losses on lingering worries over its disappointing revenue and outlook, down 1.4% to HK$131.1, a record low in the Hong Kong market.

** Insurance firm AIA Group rose 3.8%, the biggest percentage gainer on the Hang Seng Index.

China stocks

