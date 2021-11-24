ANL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4%)
ASC 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.64%)
ASL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
BOP 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.29%)
FCCL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.84%)
FFBL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.76%)
FFL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.55%)
FNEL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.23%)
GGGL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.52%)
GGL 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.69%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
JSCL 17.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.24%)
KAPCO 31.34 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (3.43%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
MDTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.77%)
MLCF 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.03%)
NETSOL 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.2%)
PACE 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.11%)
PAEL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
PIBTL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
POWER 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
PRL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.75%)
PTC 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
SNGP 40.35 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.9%)
TELE 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.2%)
TRG 88.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.46%)
UNITY 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.51%)
WTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.38%)
BR100 4,597 Decreased By ▼ -8.82 (-0.19%)
BR30 18,556 Decreased By ▼ -10.51 (-0.06%)
KSE100 44,799 Decreased By ▼ -149.11 (-0.33%)
KSE30 17,321 Decreased By ▼ -58.73 (-0.34%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,677
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,860
35024hr
0.92% positivity
Sindh
474,573
Punjab
442,638
Balochistan
33,456
Islamabad
107,525
KPK
179,720
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US says it will resume talks with Taliban next week

AFP 24 Nov 2021

WASHINGTON: The United States will resume talks with the Taliban next week in Qatar, addressing among other issues the fight against terrorism and the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

The American delegation will be led by the US special representative for Afghanistan, Tom West, for the planned two weeks of discussions, State Department spokesman Ned Price said Tuesday.

The two sides will discuss "our vital national interests," which include counterterrorism operations against the Islamic State group and Al-Qaeda, humanitarian assistance, Afghanistan's devastated economy, and safe passage out of Afghanistan for US citizens and Afghans who worked for the United States during the 20 year war.

Taliban to purge ‘people of bad character’ from ranks

Two weeks ago, West had met with Taliban representatives in Pakistan. A first session between the two sides was held October 9-10 in the Qatari capital Doha, where US diplomats overseeing relations with Afghanistan transferred after the Taliban takeover.

West on Friday reiterated US conditions for the Taliban to receive US financial and diplomatic support: fight terrorism, install an inclusive government, respect the rights of minorities, women and girls, and provide equal access to education and employment.

He said the United States would continue to have dialogue with the Taliban and for now provide only humanitarian aid.

Amir Khan Muttaqi, foreign minister of the Taliban government, which is not recognized by the international community, called last week in an open letter to the US Congress for the release of Afghan assets frozen by the US.

United States Qatar Afghanistan Taliban Al Qaeda State Department Islamic State group Ned Price US forces US diplomats

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

US says it will resume talks with Taliban next week

Go and demolish Nasla Tower right now: SC

Local supply to be zero-rated: 17pc GST may be levied on import of pharma inputs

Determination of prices of 38 new drugs approved by cabinet

Cooking oil, ghee sector: CCP to resume its probe

Israel attacks Syria's central region, kills 2 civilians

PC questions viability of Chasnupp-5

CDWP gives 6 projects worth Rs61.24bn the go-ahead

States must brace for ‘shocks’ to agri-food systems: FAO

‘Track and trace’ system for sugar industry launched

Read more stories