ANL 14.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.13%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.02%)
ASL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
BOP 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
BYCO 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.44%)
FCCL 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.28%)
FFBL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.76%)
FFL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.55%)
FNEL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.74%)
GGGL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.77%)
GGL 30.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.91%)
HUMNL 6.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 17.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.24%)
KAPCO 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.97%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
MDTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.77%)
MLCF 33.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.46%)
NETSOL 99.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.8%)
PACE 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.11%)
PAEL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
PIBTL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
POWER 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
PRL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.75%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
SNGP 40.36 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.93%)
TELE 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.2%)
TRG 88.71 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.41%)
UNITY 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.71%)
WTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.84%)
BR100 4,597 Decreased By ▼ -8.75 (-0.19%)
BR30 18,532 Decreased By ▼ -34.58 (-0.19%)
KSE100 44,825 Decreased By ▼ -123.63 (-0.28%)
KSE30 17,336 Decreased By ▼ -43.67 (-0.25%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,677
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,860
35024hr
0.92% positivity
Sindh
474,573
Punjab
442,638
Balochistan
33,456
Islamabad
107,525
KPK
179,720
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong shares up at start of trade

  • The Hang Seng Index added 0.08 percent, or 20.52 points, to 24,672.10
AFP 24 Nov 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher on Wednesday morning following five days of losses, with investors keeping a close eye on central bank policy plans as inflation around the world surges.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.08 percent, or 20.52 points, to 24,672.10.

Hong Kong shares barely moved at open

The Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching up 0.93 points to 3,590.02, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was also barely moved, edging down 1.12 points to 2,519.26.

Hong Kong stocks Hang Seng Index

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Hong Kong shares up at start of trade

Go and demolish Nasla Tower right now: SC

US says it will resume talks with Taliban next week

Local supply to be zero-rated: 17pc GST may be levied on import of pharma inputs

Determination of prices of 38 new drugs approved by cabinet

Cooking oil, ghee sector: CCP to resume its probe

Israel attacks Syria's central region, kills 2 civilians

PC questions viability of Chasnupp-5

CDWP gives 6 projects worth Rs61.24bn the go-ahead

States must brace for ‘shocks’ to agri-food systems: FAO

‘Track and trace’ system for sugar industry launched

Read more stories