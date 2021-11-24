Hong Kong shares up at start of trade

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher on Wednesday morning following five days of losses, with investors keeping a close eye on central bank policy plans as inflation around the world surges.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.08 percent, or 20.52 points, to 24,672.10.

Hong Kong shares barely moved at open

The Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching up 0.93 points to 3,590.02, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was also barely moved, edging down 1.12 points to 2,519.26.