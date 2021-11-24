ANL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.33%)
ASC 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
ASL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
BOP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
BYCO 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.21%)
FCCL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
FFBL 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.07%)
FNEL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.13%)
GGGL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.72%)
GGL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.8%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.56%)
JSCL 17.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.31%)
KEL 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.73%)
MDTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.77%)
MLCF 33.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-3.91%)
NETSOL 97.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-3.19%)
PACE 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.33%)
PAEL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.18%)
PIBTL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
POWER 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.33%)
PRL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.75%)
PTC 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.22%)
SNGP 39.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.6%)
TELE 16.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.53%)
TRG 83.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.75 (-5.38%)
UNITY 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-3.61%)
WTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.23%)
BR100 4,536 Decreased By ▼ -69.4 (-1.51%)
BR30 18,137 Decreased By ▼ -428.81 (-2.31%)
KSE100 44,412 Decreased By ▼ -536.85 (-1.19%)
KSE30 17,139 Decreased By ▼ -240.73 (-1.39%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,677
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,860
35024hr
0.92% positivity
Sindh
474,573
Punjab
442,638
Balochistan
33,456
Islamabad
107,525
KPK
179,720
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Oil prices: interesting times ahead!

BR Research 24 Nov 2021

Pakistan external account is almost always in stress when the international oil prices hover over $70-80 mark. Current account slips due to higher import bill. Fiscal revenues are compromised due to low taxes on petroleum products. Energy circular debt grows due to higher fuel cost which is not fully passed on to the consumers. Inflation remains high due to higher petroleum prices and its second-round effect. The ongoing slippages are more attributed to higher commodity prices than the case of demand growth.

There are some early signs of oil prices easing. But the wind can blow in the other direction too. There is sigh of relief; but uncertainty persists whether these shall sustain. The higher energy and other commodity prices in the aftermath of Covid is bringing inflation across the globe. This has compelled many economies to think on using their strategic reserves to reduce their reliance on the imported petroleum products in anticipation of fall in demand to lower the prices. Yet, the oil producing countries can lower the supply to nullify the impact.

Yesterday, President Biden announced release from US strategic petroleum reserves to lower oil prices and to address the lack of supply around the world. US is not the only country trying to calm the market. Many other oil consuming countries (net importers) – such as China, India, Japan, Korea, and UK are doing the same to bring sanity to the energy pricing market.

Such efforts are reflecting in the pricing. Oil and petroleum prices are already down by 5-8 percent in the past couple of weeks in anticipation of lowering demand from the consuming countries. The oil producing countries are looking at it and the question is whether they would lower the supply in response to falling demand. If that happens, oil prices may go up or remain at current levels. However, if oil producing countries decide to not reduce the supply, oil prices may come down further, easing the pressure for many oil importing countries.

The game is going to be of economic and politics at the same time. The movers and shakers of oil producing countries are Russia, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and UAE. It seems like Saudis may not go against the will of the US to lower the production. They may fall in line with the US. Other GCC countries may also follow suit.

It would be interesting to see what Russians do. In another development in the energy market, the US has imposed sanctions aimed at Russia’s Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. The European gas prices rose after this news. Putin has called this move as “illegal”.

It seems Russian is not happy with the US. Now when the US wants oil prices lower in its favour, Russia may be inclined to bully the giant. This could well trigger the oil supply war between Russians and Saudis. In early days of Covid, there was a tussle between Russians and Saudis, on boosting the supply of oil. The prices went down and touched the low of $19/barrel in April 20. Now a reverse of this could happen and prices could head north to a new high of many years. Interesting times ahead. Let’s see which direction the camel sits. Pakistan is an eager spectator hoping US wins this round, and Saudis join the bandwagon.

inflation Oil prices current account Energy circular debt international oil prices

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Oil prices: interesting times ahead!

States must brace for ‘shocks’ to agri-food systems: FAO

Local supply to be zero-rated: 17pc GST may be levied on import of pharma inputs

‘Track and trace’ system for sugar industry launched

Determination of prices of 38 new drugs approved by cabinet

Israeli attack in Syria's central region kills 2 civilians

PC questions viability of Chasnupp-5

CDWP gives 6 projects worth Rs61.24bn the go-ahead

Cooking oil, ghee sector: CCP to resume its probe

Social media: PM orders probe into BS-21 officer’s remarks

Tarin directs PSW to focus on its outreach activities

Read more stories