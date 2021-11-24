Millers allowed to supply flour to other provinces as well

LAHORE: Following successful negotiation between the Punjab Food Department and the Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) Punjab chapter, the government has allowed the flour millers to supply flour in white bags to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other provinces.

The breakthrough helped averting any possible strike by the millers.

It was also agreed between both the sides to increase the wheat quota for the flour mills to avoid any shortage. However, both the sides would devise a joint strategy in this regard which would be sent to the cabinet committee for approval.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021