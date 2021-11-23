ANL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-7.45%)
ASC 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
ASL 15.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-5.59%)
BOP 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.16%)
BYCO 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.41%)
FCCL 18.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.81%)
FFBL 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.08%)
FFL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.74%)
FNEL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.83%)
GGGL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.31%)
GGL 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.21%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
JSCL 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.13%)
KAPCO 30.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.51%)
KEL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.35%)
MDTL 2.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.05%)
MLCF 36.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-3.65%)
NETSOL 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-2.75%)
PACE 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.74%)
PAEL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.81%)
PIBTL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1%)
POWER 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.97%)
PRL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-6.67%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.45%)
SNGP 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.18%)
TELE 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.4%)
TRG 95.51 Decreased By ▼ -7.74 (-7.5%)
UNITY 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.6%)
WTL 2.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.61%)
BR100 4,718 Decreased By ▼ -64.01 (-1.34%)
BR30 19,336 Decreased By ▼ -645.7 (-3.23%)
KSE100 45,745 Decreased By ▼ -744.41 (-1.6%)
KSE30 17,714 Decreased By ▼ -323.78 (-1.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,663
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,195
32224hr
0.87% positivity
Sindh
474,243
Punjab
442,479
Balochistan
33,444
Islamabad
107,483
KPK
179,604
Toronto stocks flat

Reuters 23 Nov 2021

TORONTO: Canada’s main stock index was largely unchanged on Monday as gains in heavyweight banking stocks after US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell was nominated to lead the central bank for a second term offset losses in miners from weak gold prices.

The financials sector rose 0.6%, with shares of National Bank of Canada, Royal Bank of Canada and Bank of Montreal inching higher in morning trade.

The gains mirrored those of Wall Street banks, which outperformed broader markets as investors anticipated faster US interest rate hikes in 2022, but gave global investors stability and some predictability as the Fed plans withdrawing stimulus.

At 10:45 a.m. ET (1506 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 0.02% at 21,558.73 as Wall Street indexes cruised to record highs.

The Canadian stocks benchmark hit a one-week low on Friday, led by energy shares after oil prices slumped following a fresh surge in COVID-19 cases in Europe.

Oil recovered slightly on Monday, lifting the energy index by around 1%.

However, the materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.6% as gold futures tumbled over 1.5% in the wake of Fed chair announcement.

