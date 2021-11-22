ANL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-7.45%)
ASC 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
ASL 15.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-5.59%)
BOP 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.16%)
BYCO 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.41%)
FCCL 18.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.81%)
FFBL 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.08%)
FFL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.74%)
FNEL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.83%)
GGGL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.31%)
GGL 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.21%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
JSCL 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.13%)
KAPCO 30.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.51%)
KEL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.35%)
MDTL 2.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.05%)
MLCF 36.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-3.65%)
NETSOL 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-2.75%)
PACE 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.74%)
PAEL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.81%)
PIBTL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1%)
POWER 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.97%)
PRL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-6.67%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.45%)
SNGP 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.18%)
TELE 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.4%)
TRG 95.51 Decreased By ▼ -7.74 (-7.5%)
UNITY 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.6%)
WTL 2.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.61%)
BR100 4,718 Decreased By ▼ -64.01 (-1.34%)
BR30 19,336 Decreased By ▼ -645.7 (-3.23%)
KSE100 45,745 Decreased By ▼ -744.41 (-1.6%)
KSE30 17,714 Decreased By ▼ -323.78 (-1.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,663
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,195
32224hr
0.87% positivity
Sindh
474,243
Punjab
442,479
Balochistan
33,444
Islamabad
107,483
KPK
179,604
Sri Lankan shares end over 1% higher as financials rally

Reuters 22 Nov 2021

Sri Lankan shares rebounded on Monday from their worst drop in two months in the previous session as financial stocks rallied.

The CSE All-Share index closed 1.49% higher at 10,817.24 points.

The index slumped 3.3% on Friday, marking its worst day since Sept. 13.

Index heavyweight Commercial Leasing and Finance Plc was the top boost, rising 10.1%.

Sri Lanka's national consumer price inflation jumped 8.3% year-on-year in October, compared with a rise of 6.2% a month ago, Statistics Department data showed.

Sri Lankan shares end over 3% lower as financials weigh

The equity market's turnover was 6.15 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($30.37 million) according to stock exchange data.

Trading volume on the exchange fell to 224 million shares, from 322.3 million shares in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth about 113.04 million rupees, as per exchange data.

The island-nation reported 697 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 556,626, data from the country's health bureau showed.

Total death toll was at 14,127, according to the data.

About 62.86% of the country's population is fully vaccinated so far, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

