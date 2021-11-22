Sri Lankan shares end over 1% higher as financials rally

Sri Lankan shares rebounded on Monday from their worst drop in two months in the previous session as financial stocks rallied.

The CSE All-Share index closed 1.49% higher at 10,817.24 points.

The index slumped 3.3% on Friday, marking its worst day since Sept. 13.

Index heavyweight Commercial Leasing and Finance Plc was the top boost, rising 10.1%.

Sri Lanka's national consumer price inflation jumped 8.3% year-on-year in October, compared with a rise of 6.2% a month ago, Statistics Department data showed.

The equity market's turnover was 6.15 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($30.37 million) according to stock exchange data.

Trading volume on the exchange fell to 224 million shares, from 322.3 million shares in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth about 113.04 million rupees, as per exchange data.

The island-nation reported 697 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 556,626, data from the country's health bureau showed.

Total death toll was at 14,127, according to the data.

About 62.86% of the country's population is fully vaccinated so far, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.