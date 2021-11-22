ANL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-7.45%)
Nov 22, 2021
Pakistan's rupee gains on account of IMF announcement

  • Closes below 175 level in inter-bank market on Monday
BRecorder.com 22 Nov 2021

The rupee appreciated against the US dollar on Monday after Pakistan finally reached a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), registering a 0.27% increase to close below 175 in the inter-bank market.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the PKR closed at 174.77 against the USD after a day-on-day depreciation of Rs0.47 or 0.27%. The fall comes after the rupee neared its all-time low and ended at 175.22 against the dollar on Friday.

The currency market finally got the much-needed clarity after the IMF announced that it has reached a staff-level agreement with Pakistan authorities on revival of its Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme.

Programme revival: Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on sixth review

“The rupee is likely to remain stable at this level, or may appreciate another 4-5%,” Saad Hashemy, Executive Director BMA Capital, told Business Recorder, adding that the Real Effective Exchange Rate (REER) is expected to drop further.

Furthermore, the announcement of IMF would pave way for other international lenders such as the World Bank, Asian Development Bank (ADB) to provide funds to Pakistan, “which will counter reserve depletion”, said Hashemy.

Pakistan's rupee falls further, closes above 175 against US dollar

He was of the view that the SBP's latest measure to increase the policy rate by 150 basis points, which took it to 8.75% in its latest MPC meeting, would lead to import tightening. "This could curtail the growing Current Account Deficit (CAD)."

Meanwhile, another market analyst told Business Recorder that the appreciation of PKR may not continue for a long term, amid inconsistent inflows of dollars. They said that the CAD is rising, which remains a concern.

Tarin explains Saudi package, IMF talks

Pakistan's CAD jumped 47% YoY, swelling to $1.66 billion in October. During 4MFY22, the current account posted a deficit of $5,084 million, as compared to a surplus of $1,313 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

However, they confirmed that Pakistan will receive $3 billion in coming days, which would be deposited with the central bank.

“This would reduce pressure on the exchange rate, which could push PKR to 170 as well, but it will be short term.”

Comments

