ANL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.9%)
ASC 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.62%)
ASL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.15%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.69%)
BYCO 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
FCCL 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.32%)
FFBL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.72%)
FFL 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.35%)
FNEL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (10.1%)
GGGL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.2%)
GGL 33.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.66%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
JSCL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.54%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.89%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.41%)
MLCF 37.56 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.2%)
NETSOL 109.51 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.4%)
PACE 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
POWER 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.28%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.25%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
SNGP 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.1%)
TELE 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.29%)
TRG 103.25 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
WTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,782 Increased By ▲ 28.57 (0.6%)
BR30 19,982 Decreased By ▼ -217.22 (-1.08%)
KSE100 46,489 Increased By ▲ 378.91 (0.82%)
KSE30 18,038 Increased By ▲ 142.75 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,659
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,281,872
31324hr
0.78% positivity
Sindh
474,058
Punjab
442,422
Balochistan
33,434
Islamabad
107,467
KPK
179,553
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

‘Thorough surgery’ of economy required: economists

Abdullah Mughal 22 Nov 2021

LAHORE: Renowned economists at a session on “State of the Economy: Inequality in Income and Wealth in Pakistan” at the Asma Jahangir Conference 2021 on Sunday expressed that a thorough surgery of the economy is required to be done to pull the country out of current financial crisis besides making it ‘people serving’ instead of ‘elite serving’.

Opening up the debate, senior economist and former federal finance minister Dr Hafeez Pasha threw light on the (current) state of the economy and the inequality-related issues being faced by the people, especially women and children.

According to statistics, he said, the wealth distribution in the country was more distorted than ever; the top one percent elite has access to income of about 20 percent of the total population; one percent of feudal elites own 22 percent of farm income, mainly irrigated land.

Terming inequality a structural problem, Dr Pasha claimed that there had been no growth in per capita income in the last 15 years or so despite 7th NFC award.

Dr Kaiser Bengali, economist and director Engro Energy, said that nationalisation could help save the economy as it did back in the 70s, even though the country was breaking down. He said that corruption in military period was cumulative, but distributive in civilian.

According to Bengali, when we talk about civil and military, the inequality does exist amongst civilians but within military there is a huge gap between lower ranks and officers. Politicians may be corrupt but they still have to return something to the public, but the generals do not, he added. “(Developmental) figures shared in the Musharraf’s era were fraudulent and fudged.”

Despite Saudi Arabia's support, concerns over economy remain: Dr Hafiz Pasha

“In civilian eras, there was a better income distribution and people have had more access, he said, adding that since there is no infrastructure in Balochistan, there is also no other option.

The economic wizard also criticised the defence budget saying that there were problems regarding the expenditures, not the resources. “The rich must bear higher burdens, until the system is changed,” he said. Speaking about the International Monetary Fund’s Extended Fund Facility programme, Dr Bengali said the package would further burden the already inflation-hit people with taxes. He said the economy needs a thorough surgery to make it ‘people serving’ instead of ‘elite serving’.

He said that there are two parallel countries in Pakistan – one is for the poor while the other is for the elite. He also outlined the plights of the poor and how the elite have captured facilities with “effective lobbying”. Former provincial finance minister Dr Shahid Kardar said that Pakistan has become a ‘very difficult’ country to govern and the government was taking the situation lightly.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

economists Dr Hafeez Pasha State of the Economy Asma Jahangir Conference 2021

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

‘Thorough surgery’ of economy required: economists

PM concerned at encroachment of state land

Gas being made available only during meal hours

Deal with IMF not far away: ex-SBP chief

Govt to lease out PTDC properties in G-B, AJ&K

Personal data protection law on the cards

Asma Jahangir Conference: Fawad criticises speech of ‘fugitive’ Nawaz

Tractors’ parts from Turkey and China: Minimum customs’ values on import revised

El Salvador plans first ‘Bitcoin City’, backed by bitcoin bonds

Petrol pump dealers to go on strike

Read more stories