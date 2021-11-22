‘I want to turn Pakistan into an Islamic welfare state’: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said he wanted to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state based on the concept of state of Madina by our Holy Prophet (PBUH). In an exclusive conversation with Shaykh Hamza Yusuf on social media, he said, “We want to base this country on two principles. One it should be a welfare state and humane state which takes care of its bottom strata of society and second rule of law.”

Talking about climate crisis, he said, “when you have total divorce from the sacred and just operate on the material, which is what is happening in the world.”

He said the leadership that came up through. the political system was just too divorced from faith so they came in for power and they compromised for staying in power and power was for personal benefits for most of the politicians.

“I find every few politicians coming with the specific objectives of looking after humanity. In most of the developing world they come in power for self interest and for making money.”

Unfortunately there were very few Mandelas who came in for a higher cause. Our great leader Jinnah who was founder of Pakistan, was someone who came for a great cause, Imran noted. Politicians were looked down upon because they say they come in to help the people but they really help themselves, he added.