Rate of quality cotton reaches highest level of Rs18,000/maund

KARACHI: The Spot Rate on Saturday remained unchanged at Rs 17,500 per maund.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told that market remained steady and the trading volume remained low. He also said that rate of quality cotton reached at the highest level of Rs 18,000 per maund while the rate of Phutti reached at Rs 8800 per 40 Kg.

He said the rate of cotton in Sindh remained between Rs 14,500 to Rs 18,000 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab was registered at Rs 16,400 to Rs 18,000 per maund. The rate of the new crop of Phutti in Sindh remained in between Rs 5,500 to Rs 7,900 per 40 kg. While Phutti prices in Punjab were between Rs 5,800 to Rs 8,400 per 40 kg.

Similarly, prices of cotton in Balochistan were remained at Rs 14,500 to 16,500 per maund while Phutti prices were high as compared to other two provinces which were Rs 6,300 to 8,800 per maund, said Naseem Usman.

The rate of Banola in Sindh was in between Rs 1,350 to Rs 2,200 per maund. While in Punjab rates of Banola were in between Rs 1,650 to Rs 2,200 per maund.

As many as 200 bales of Dherki were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 400 bales of Rohri, 400 bales of Saleh Pat, 400 bales of Saleh Pat, 400 bales of Mian Wali, 200 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund, 600 bales of Khair Pur were sold at Rs 16,400 per maund, 800 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs 16,450 per maund and 600 bales of Liaquat Pur were sold at Rs 15,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,500 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 250 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021