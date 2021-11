KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Friday (November 19, 2021).

================================================================================================================== MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER ================================================================================================================== As on: 19-11-2021 ================================================================================================================== Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates Buyer Seller of Shares ================================================================================================================== MRA Sec. Bawa Sec. Gharibwal Cement 12,500 34.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 12,500 34.00 D.J.M. Sec. NINI Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 50,000 100.00 ASDA Sec. MRA Sec. 75,000 99.50 HH Misbah Sec. Ample Sec. 5,000 99.00 N.U.A. Sec. Bawa Sec. 37,400 101.58 Bawa Sec. ASDA Sec. 20,000 100.00 AL Habib Cap. Mkt. NINI Sec. 225,000 98.00 I. U. Kodvavi Sec. Multiline Sec. 23,000 99.00 Darson Sec. Topline Sec. 200,000 100.00 Intermarket Sec. Standard Cap. Sec. 120,000 98.25 FDM Capital AKD Sec. 25,000 98.00 Growth Sec. AKD Sec. 30,000 98.00 Growth Sec. ASDA Sec. 30,000 98.00 Growth Sec. Multiline Sec. 30,000 98.50 Seven Star Sec. FDM Capital 25,000 100.00 JS Global Cap. NINI Sec. 150,000 100.00 Creative Cap. Sec. ASDA Sec. 10,000 100.00 Interactive Securities AKD Sec. 35,000 98.00 Interactive Securities ASDA Sec. 65,000 98.00 Interactive Securities Time Sec. 88,000 99.00 Interactive Securities Growth Sec. 15,000 100.00 Ample Sec. MRA Sec. 8,000 98.00 MRA Sec. ASDA Sec. 18,000 100.00 MRA Sec. Multiline Sec. 105,000 98.50 MRA Sec. RAH Sec. 5,000 97.00 Trust Securities JS Global Cap. 6,500 93.00 1,400,900 99.00 ================================================================================================================== Total Turnover 1,413,400 ==================================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021