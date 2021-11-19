ANL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.9%)
KSE-100 gains 0.82%, settles near 46,500 level

  • TRG hits third successive lower limit
BR Web Desk Updated 19 Nov 2021

A volatile ride during the week ended for the KSE-100 with a 379-point gain, helping the index settle near the 46,500 level as participants awaited the monetary policy announcement on Friday.

The State Bank of Pakistan raised the key interest rate by 150 basis points, higher than wider market expectations, taking it to 8.75% — the highest since April 2020.

Monetary policy: SBP raises key interest rate by 150 basis points, takes it to 8.75%

However, the announcement was made post-closing as the KSE-100 made strides to march upwards earlier.

At close on Friday, the KSE-100 Index ended with a gain of 378.91 points or 0.82% to settle at 46,489.41.

TRG Pakistan hit its third lower limit, and has now fallen to Rs103.25, bringing its overall decrease in the past three sessions to nearly 21%. On Friday, less than a million shares traded hands.

Off-market transactions in the company, however, went as low as Rs95, which was a slight improvement from Thursday.

Read more: TRG Pakistan's share price plummets amid allegations on CEO

Meanwhile, volumes on the all-share index increased, clocking in at 304.21 million, up from at 263.55 million a day ago. The value of shares traded increased substantially, amounting to Rs12 billion, up from Rs8.47 billion on Thursday.

Ghani Global Holdings was the volume leader with 33.9 million shares, followed by Service Fabrics with 17.87 million shares, and First National Equities Limited at 14.86 million shares.

KSE-100 manages to sustain 46,000-point level

Shares of 356 companies were traded on Friday, of which 215 registered an increase, 123 recorded a fall, and 18 remained unchanged.

