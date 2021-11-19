ANL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.9%)
ASC 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.62%)
ASL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.15%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.69%)
BYCO 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
FCCL 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.32%)
FFBL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.72%)
FFL 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.35%)
FNEL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (10.1%)
GGGL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.2%)
GGL 33.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.66%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
JSCL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.54%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.89%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.41%)
MLCF 37.56 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.2%)
NETSOL 109.51 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.4%)
PACE 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
POWER 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.28%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.25%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
SNGP 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.1%)
TELE 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.29%)
TRG 103.25 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
WTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,782 Increased By ▲ 28.57 (0.6%)
BR30 19,982 Decreased By ▼ -217.22 (-1.08%)
KSE100 46,489 Increased By ▲ 378.91 (0.82%)
KSE30 18,038 Increased By ▲ 142.75 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,648
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,281,240
41824hr
1.04% positivity
Sindh
473,767
Punjab
442,268
Balochistan
33,425
Islamabad
107,427
KPK
179,421
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

TSX hits one-week low as oil slides on European lockdown fears

Reuters 19 Nov 2021

Canadian stocks fell to one-week low on Friday weighed by energy shares after oil prices slumped as a fresh surge in COVID-19 cases in Europe threatened to slow an economic recovery.

At 10:23 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell about 0.3% to 21,572.82.

Global stock markets went into a tailspin after news that Austria will become the first western European state to reimpose a full coronavirus lockdown to tackle a new wave of infections and signs that Germany might do the same.

The TSX energy sector dropped 2.7% as oil prices, one of Canada's major exports, fell on worries of a further hit to fuel demand at a time when major economies are weighing release of crude reserves to cool prices.

TSX gains as mining stocks rise tracking gold prices

Shares of Enerplus Corp, Crescent Point Energy Corp and Cenovus Energy Inc were the top decliners on the benchmark index, falling more than 5% each.

Friday's losses put the TSX index on course for a weekly loss of about 1%, after strong earnings and a rally in crude prices took it to a record high on Tuesday.

On the bright side, Statistics Canada data indicated retail trade is set to rise in October after doing better than expected in September.

Canada also authorized the use of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11, paving the way for the inoculation of elementary school-age children across the country.

Pot producers Tilray Inc, Aurora Cannabis Inc and Canopy Growth Corp rose between 1.6% and 4.8%, limiting losses on the main index.

However, shares in Air Canada slipped 2% despite saying it would not need further financial support from the government, citing the airline's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Global stock markets Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index Canadian stocks

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

TSX hits one-week low as oil slides on European lockdown fears

Monetary policy: SBP raises key interest rate by 150 basis points, takes it to 8.75%

Pakistan's rupee falls further, closes above 175 against US dollar

Monetary policy: Experts say rate hike higher than expected

Govt incentivising construction industry for low-income segment: PM

US House passes Biden's $1.75-trillion social spending bill, sending to Senate

India to repeal agricultural reform laws after huge protests

SBP increases number of MPC meetings, releases schedule till June 2022

Pakistanis welcome Indian Sikhs for founder Guru Nanak's birthday

Hasan Ali player of the match as Pakistan overcome batting woes to beat Bangladesh

Global LNG: Prices rise on robust demand ahead of peak winter months

Read more stories