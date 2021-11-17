ANL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.9%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.47%)
ASL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.69%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.98%)
BYCO 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.45%)
FCCL 18.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.02%)
FFBL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.65%)
FFL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.65%)
FNEL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
GGGL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.53%)
GGL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-5.75%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.83%)
JSCL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.38%)
KAPCO 30.95 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.68%)
KEL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.05%)
MDTL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-5.24%)
MLCF 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.22%)
NETSOL 114.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.10 (-5.06%)
PACE 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.6%)
PAEL 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.06%)
PIBTL 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.18%)
POWER 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
PRL 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.67%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.14%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.94%)
SNGP 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.16%)
TELE 18.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.2%)
TRG 120.67 Decreased By ▼ -10.36 (-7.91%)
UNITY 26.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.97%)
WTL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.67%)
BR100 4,776 Decreased By ▼ -67.59 (-1.4%)
BR30 20,535 Decreased By ▼ -686.46 (-3.23%)
KSE100 46,194 Decreased By ▼ -348.49 (-0.75%)
KSE30 17,952 Decreased By ▼ -146.39 (-0.81%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,628
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,362
27024hr
0.84% positivity
Sindh
473,293
Punjab
442,068
Balochistan
33,422
Islamabad
107,383
KPK
179,276
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

TSX gains as mining stocks rise tracking gold prices

Reuters Updated 17 Nov 2021

Mining companies lifted Canada's main stock index on Wednesday after gold prices gained as data showed inflation in October rose in line with the market and central bank expectations.

At 9:45 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 23.97 points, or 0.11%, at 21,741.13.

Canada's annual inflation rate accelerated again in October to 4.7%, matching a February 2003 high, led by sharp rises in gasoline and housing prices, data showed, with analysts expecting more heat ahead.

"It's nice not to be looking at a significant upside surprise for once. It was largely as expected... But 4.7% year-on-year inflation is still quite strong inflation," said Andrew Kelvin, chief Canada strategist at TD Securities.

TSX drops as energy, material stocks fall

"This doesn't change anything for the Bank of Canada... You could say that they are actually falling short of where they expected to be in October in terms of momentum in the economy."

Gold prices gained on Wednesday as inflation worries boosted demand for the safe-haven metal. That helped the materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, post gains of nearly 1%.

The energy sector climbed 0.8%, shrugging off declines in crude prices, as Meg Energy, Arc Resources and Cenovus Energy gained between 1.3% and 2.3%.

HIGHLIGHTS

Shares of food subscription provider Goodfood Market slumped 31.3% to a 16-month low after it reported a fourth-quarter loss of 30 cents per share against estimates of a six cent loss, while its sales fell 5% during the quarter.

The TSX posted six new 52-week highs and one new low.

Across all Canadian issues there were 32 new 52-week highs and nine new lows, with total volume of 34.24 million shares.

TSX Canada's main stock index Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

TSX gains as mining stocks rise tracking gold prices

Joint session: Pakistan approves central bank bill, clears another hurdle to IMF loan

Opposition decides to challenge electoral amendments in Supreme Court

Pakistan's rupee extends gains for third successive session against US dollar

'Find a solution,' say residents as smog blankets Pakistan's Lahore

Taliban appeal to US Congress to release Afghan assets

KSE-100 down 0.75% ahead of monetary policy announcement

Champions Trophy rights appreciation of Pakistan's hard work: PCB chief

Fire breaks out at Karachi's Victoria Market

Shadab, Fakhar make notable gains in ICC's latest T20 rankings

At least two killed in blast in Kabul

Read more stories