ANL 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.55%)
ASC 13.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.7%)
BOP 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.92%)
BYCO 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
FCCL 19.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.58%)
FFBL 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
FFL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
FNEL 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.59%)
GGGL 17.74 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.31%)
GGL 34.14 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.06%)
HUMNL 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
JSCL 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.05%)
KAPCO 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.18%)
KEL 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
MDTL 2.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-4.94%)
MLCF 37.70 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.59%)
NETSOL 109.35 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.25%)
PACE 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.65%)
PAEL 25.21 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.92%)
PIBTL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
POWER 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
PRL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
PTC 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.11%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
SNGP 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.86%)
TELE 17.91 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.34%)
TRG 103.25 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.33 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.73%)
WTL 2.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.86%)
BR100 4,807 Increased By ▲ 52.62 (1.11%)
BR30 20,036 Decreased By ▼ -163.61 (-0.81%)
KSE100 46,576 Increased By ▲ 465.32 (1.01%)
KSE30 18,087 Increased By ▲ 191.57 (1.07%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,648
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,281,240
41824hr
1.04% positivity
Sindh
473,767
Punjab
442,268
Balochistan
33,425
Islamabad
107,427
KPK
179,421
Tokyo stocks open flat after mixed US close

AFP 19 Nov 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened flat Friday in cautious trade after a mixed Wall Street close, with investors weighing the impact of fresh Japan stimulus to be announced later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.04 percent or 12.30 points at 29,610.96 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.02 percent or 0.34 points at 2,035.86.

"Hopes for the economic stimulus and prospects that major automakers will return to normal output (after supply-chain issues and chip shortage) are supporting the market, while worries over US inflation are a burden" on the Japanese market, Mizuho Securities said in a commentary.

Tokyo shares close higher

The dollar fetched 114.28 yen in early Asian trade, against 114.25 yen in New York late Thursday.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government is expected to announce plans for a record 55.7 trillion yen ($490 billion) stimulus to support Japan's economy, which saw a worse-than-expected contraction in the third quarter to September due to the pandemic.

The overall size of the stimulus is calculated at 78.9 trillion yen if low-rate loans and funds are included, local media reported.

In Tokyo, Mizuho Financial Group was down 1.99 percent at 1,456.5 yen after reports said its Chief Executive Officer Tatsufumi Sakai will step down in the wake of multiple technical failures that drew criticism from the government.

Nissan was up 0.71 percent at 639.1 yen after a US brokerage firm revised up its evaluation of the automaker's shares.

Its rivals were mixed, with Honda trading up 1.83 percent at 3,286 yen but Toyota trading down 0.75 percent at 2,108.5 yen.

Among others, Canon was up 1.14 percent at 2,606 yen but Uniqlo casual wear operator Fast Retailing was down 0.43 percent at 73,750 yen and airline ANA Holdings was down 1.03 percent at 2,701.5 yen.

Tokyo stocks

