ANL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.05%)
ASC 13.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.38%)
ASL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.57%)
BYCO 7.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.3%)
FFBL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.11%)
FFL 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.11%)
FNEL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
GGGL 16.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.82%)
GGL 30.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-4.29%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.06%)
JSCL 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.25%)
KAPCO 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
KEL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.19%)
MDTL 2.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.4%)
MLCF 35.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.06%)
NETSOL 105.83 Decreased By ▼ -8.67 (-7.57%)
PACE 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.81%)
PAEL 24.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
POWER 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
PRL 15.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.87%)
SILK 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 41.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.46%)
TELE 17.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-6.19%)
TRG 111.62 Decreased By ▼ -9.05 (-7.5%)
UNITY 25.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.65%)
WTL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.97%)
BR100 4,710 Decreased By ▼ -65.91 (-1.38%)
BR30 19,949 Decreased By ▼ -585.59 (-2.85%)
KSE100 45,785 Decreased By ▼ -409.69 (-0.89%)
KSE30 17,731 Decreased By ▼ -221.01 (-1.23%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,638
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,822
46024hr
1.12% positivity
Sindh
473,561
Punjab
442,162
Balochistan
33,422
Islamabad
107,406
KPK
179,346
Hong Kong stocks fall as tech giants slump; China shares down

Reuters 18 Nov 2021

SHANGHAI: Hong Kong stocks fell on Thursday, dragged by Tencent and Meituan ahead of earnings amid regulatory concerns, while China shares were lower led by media and healthcare firms.

The Hang Seng index dropped 1.4%, to 25,305.07 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises index lost 1.8%, to 9,032.22.

The CSI300 index fell 0.6%, to 4,854.43 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.1%, to 3,532.81 points.

Tech giants listed in Hong Kong dropped 3%, their biggest intraday decline since Oct. 27.

Alibaba Group slumped nearly 5% ahead of results later in the day, while Meituan shed 3.2%. The two index heavyweights together dragged the Hang Seng index down 181 points.

Alibaba's Singles Day sales grew at the slowest pace ever, underscoring strong regulatory and supply chain headwinds for China's tech firms.

Hong Kong stocks down at start of day

Analysts said expectations for Alibaba are low and earnings will not likely be a driver of the stock.

What matters now is whether the regulatory tightening is ending, otherwise any positive movement in the sector is simply not sustainable, the analysts said.

Mainland real estate developers listed in Hong Kong and healthcare firms lost 2.2% and 1.6%, respectively.

In mainland China markets, media companies lost 2.8%, led by metaverse-related stocks, after state media People's Daily published an article to tell people to think rationally on metaverse.

Real estate developers and healthcare firms fell more than 1.4% each.

Coal shares gained 1.6%. China will establish a special relending facility worth 200 billion yuan ($31.35 billion) to support the clean use of coal, state broadcaster CCTV said on Wednesday.

Hong Kong stocks Hang Seng Index

