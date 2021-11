HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks dipped in the first trades of Wednesday morning, in line with a broad retreat in Asia and following a six-day rally.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.18 percent, or 45.97 points, to 25,667.81.

The Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.09 percent, or 3.22 points, to 3,518.56, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.15 percent, or 3.66 points, to 2,453.61.