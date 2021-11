KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Wednesday (November 17, 2021).

==================================================================================================================== MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER ==================================================================================================================== As on: 17-11-2021 ==================================================================================================================== Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates Buyer Seller of Shares ==================================================================================================================== Cedar Capital BIPL Securities TPL Properties Ltd 1,000,000 48.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000,000 48.50 D.J.M. Sec. M/s. Ktrade Securities TRG Pakistan Ltd. 150,000 111.62 Multiline Sec. M/s. Ktrade Securities 100,000 111.62 Growth Sec. Interactive Securities 28,000 120.67 Alfalah Sec. M/s. Ktrade Securities 605,000 111.62 Adam Sec. Multiline Sec. 15,000 111.62 Adam Sec. SAZ Capital 20,000 111.62 Aba Ali H. Sec. M/s. Ktrade Securities 100,000 111.62 MRA Sec. Multiline Sec. 10,000 113.00 MRA Sec. M/s. Ktrade Securities 100,000 111.62 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,128,000 111.86 EFG Hermes Next Capital United Bank Limited 1,077 139.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,077 139.50 MRA Sec. JS Global Cap. Wyeth Pakistan 200 2,000.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200 2,000.00 ==================================================================================================================== Total Turnover 2,129,277 ====================================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021