ANL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.9%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.47%)
ASL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.69%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.98%)
BYCO 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.45%)
FCCL 18.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.02%)
FFBL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.65%)
FFL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.65%)
FNEL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
GGGL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.53%)
GGL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-5.75%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.83%)
JSCL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.38%)
KAPCO 30.95 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.68%)
KEL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.05%)
MDTL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-5.24%)
MLCF 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.22%)
NETSOL 114.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.10 (-5.06%)
PACE 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.6%)
PAEL 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.06%)
PIBTL 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.18%)
POWER 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
PRL 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.67%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.14%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.94%)
SNGP 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.16%)
TELE 18.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.2%)
TRG 120.67 Decreased By ▼ -10.36 (-7.91%)
UNITY 26.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.97%)
WTL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.67%)
BR100 4,776 Decreased By ▼ -67.59 (-1.4%)
BR30 20,535 Decreased By ▼ -686.46 (-3.23%)
KSE100 46,194 Decreased By ▼ -348.49 (-0.75%)
KSE30 17,952 Decreased By ▼ -146.39 (-0.81%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,628
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,362
27024hr
0.84% positivity
Sindh
473,293
Punjab
442,068
Balochistan
33,422
Islamabad
107,383
KPK
179,276
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 down 0.75% ahead of monetary policy announcement

  • Benchmark index loses ground as SBP prepones key interest rate announcement to this Friday
BR Web Desk Updated 17 Nov 2021

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Index retreated 0.75% on Wednesday, but managed to sustain the 46,000 level as participants were rattled by the central bank that said it will hold the monetary policy announcement a week earlier.

The fall was in stark contrast to share performance a day ago when the KSE-100 had increased 807 points on bullish momentum. However, announcement by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) later on Tuesday along with its reasoning on inflationary and balance-of-payments pressure meant investors were rattled with economic concerns.

SBP prepones monetary policy announcement, will now hold it on November 19

The SBP had said that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting was brought forward in light of "recent unforeseen developments that have affected the outlook for inflation and the balance of payments, and to help reduce the uncertainty about monetary settings prevailing in the market".

Stocks opened positive briefly, but swung quickly over to the red with support witnessed near the 46,000 level.

At close on Wednesday, the KSE-100 finished with a fall of 348.49 points or 0.75% to settle at 46,194.42.

KSE-100 gains 807 points as positive triggers aid bulls' comeback

"Bearish momentum was witnessed as aggressive tightening of 100bps is expected in the upcoming preponed MPS announcement," said Arif Habib Limited in its post-market comment. "With mounting inflationary expectations and rising secondary market yields, across-the-board sell-off was observed just after the opening bell of the market mainly led by the cement, steel and technology stocks.

"Accumulation was witnessed in the banking stocks as investors opted for cautious approach. In the last trading hour, value hunting was seen by the institutional buyers."

Volume contracted marginally, clocking in at 238.5 million on the all-shares index, down from 243.2 million a day ago. Value of shares also decreased marginally to Rs10.12 billion on Wednesday.

Service Fabrics was the volume leader with 18.94 million shares, followed by TRG Pakistan Ltd with 15.97 million shares, and Ghani Global Holdings at 13.97 million shares.

Shares of 343 companies were traded on Wednesday, of which 83 registered an increase, 241 recorded a fall, and 19 remained unchanged.

stocks PSX KSE 100 KSE100 stock exchange KSE100 index

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

KSE-100 down 0.75% ahead of monetary policy announcement

Joint session: Pakistan approves central bank bill, clears another hurdle to IMF loan

Opposition decides to challenge electoral amendments in Supreme Court

Pakistan's rupee extends gains for third successive session against US dollar

'Find a solution,' say residents as smog blankets Pakistan's Lahore

Taliban appeal to US Congress to release Afghan assets

Champions Trophy rights appreciation of Pakistan's hard work: PCB chief

Fire breaks out at Karachi's Victoria Market

Shadab, Fakhar make notable gains in ICC's latest T20 rankings

At least two killed in blast in Kabul

Read more stories