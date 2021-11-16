ANL 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.78%)
David Warner opens up about 'controversial' six off Hafeez

  • Says it was not bowled mistakenly by the Pakistan spinner
BR Web Desk 16 Nov 2021

Australia opener David Warner has broken his silence over the now-famous six off Mohammad Hafeez’s no-ball in the semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup against Pakistan last week, saying that the delivery was "not a mistake".

Warner, with his 29-ball 49, was instrumental in Australia’s historic five-wicket win over Pakistan that propelled his side to their second T20 World Cup final appearance. They eventually went on to win the title.

However, Warner's six, which came off a double-bounce no-ball, sparked debate on whether the left-hander made the 'right' call on hitting it. Chasing a competitive total, Warner opted to hit the ball out of the park to help his team's chances.

In a video shared widely on Twitter, he also cleared the air on the shot that attracted a lot of criticism. When a reporter questioned why he smashed a ball that was [delivered by] a mistake,” and “had slipped off Hafeez’s hand,” Warner believed otherwise.

“It wasn't by mistake,” Warner responded, shaking his head. “He was trying to see what I was gonna do. So, he was gonna bowl and stop, to see whether I was coming down the wicket, to see what I was gonna do,” he added. “That's what happened.”

Wade, Stoinis power Australia into World Cup final

The video seems to be recorded on the day of the final between New Zealand and Australia as one of the reporters asked Warner if he was going to “hit a fifty today.” The left-handed batsman responded with a chuckle.

Warner did hit a brilliant fifty in the final that led Australia to their maiden T20 World Cup title on Sunday.

The opener, with 289 runs in seven matches in the mega event, was also declared Player of the Tournament ahead of Babar Azam, who was the leading run-scorer with 303 runs and four fifties in six matches.

The infamous double-bounce no-ball was the first in Hafeez’s 18-year long career and came after 2,175.5 overs.

David Warner Pakistan vs Australia T20 semifinal double bounce no ball

