ANL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.72%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.47%)
ASL 16.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.11%)
BOP 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.68%)
BYCO 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
FCCL 18.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.23%)
FFBL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
FFL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.82%)
FNEL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
GGGL 17.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.34%)
GGL 32.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.3%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.41%)
JSCL 20.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.71%)
KAPCO 30.92 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.58%)
KEL 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.58%)
MDTL 2.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.63%)
MLCF 36.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-4.04%)
NETSOL 115.35 Decreased By ▼ -5.25 (-4.35%)
PACE 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.21%)
PAEL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.25%)
PIBTL 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.58%)
POWER 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.2%)
PRL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.36%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.6%)
SILK 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.88%)
TELE 18.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.62%)
TRG 120.67 Decreased By ▼ -10.36 (-7.91%)
UNITY 26.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.61%)
WTL 2.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.86%)
BR100 4,787 Decreased By ▼ -57.09 (-1.18%)
BR30 20,575 Decreased By ▼ -646.05 (-3.04%)
KSE100 46,276 Decreased By ▼ -266.92 (-0.57%)
KSE30 17,975 Decreased By ▼ -123.82 (-0.68%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,628
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,362
27024hr
0.84% positivity
Sindh
473,293
Punjab
442,068
Balochistan
33,422
Islamabad
107,383
KPK
179,276
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Japan's exports growth hits 8-month low as auto trade slides

Reuters 17 Nov 2021

TOKYO: Japan's exports snapped seven months of double-digit growth in October due to slowing car shipments, as global supply constraints hit the country's major manufacturers.

The slowing growth shows Japan's vulnerability to supply chain bottlenecks that have been particularly disruptive for the car industry and have clouded the outlook for trade.

Exports rose 9.4% year-on-year in October, Ministry of Finance data showed on Wednesday, slightly below a median market forecast for a 9.9% increase in a Reuters poll. It followed 13.0% growth in the prior month and was the weakest expansion since a decline in February. Car shipments fell 36.7%.

"While carmakers are planning 'revenge production' in November and December, clouds still loom - semiconductor shortages will last until year-end at least, and no one knows if carmakers' plans to avert the impact of chip shortages by adjusting their supply chains would succeed," said Ryosuke Katagi, market economist at Mizuho Securities.

"Dragged down by staple cars, sluggish export growth will last for the rest of 2021."

By region, exports to China, Japan's largest trading partner, increased 9.5% in the 12 months to October, slowing from 10.3% in the previous month as car shipments to the country fell 46.8%.

US-bound shipments, another key market for Japanese goods, grew just 0.4% in October, also weighed by declining car exports, which fell 46.4%.

Imports rose 26.7% in the year to October, below forecasts for a 31.9% increase, bringing the trade balance to a deficit of 67.4 billion yen ($586.60 million), compared with the median estimate for a 310.0 billion yen deficit.

Separate government data showed core machinery orders, which serve as a leading indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, were flat in September from the prior month, missing an expected 1.8% gain.

The weaker-than-expected core orders signal corporate Japan's reluctance to commit to firmer capital spending as supply bottlenecks pose a risk to the outlook.

Manufacturers expected core orders to rise 3.1% in October-December, after a 0.7% gain in the previous quarter.

Japan's economy shrank faster than expected in the third quarter due to declining consumption, business spending and exports, which suffered from a resurgence in COVID-19 infections and chip and parts supply disruptions.

The government is expected to announce a fiscal stimulus package worth "several tens of trillion yen" on Friday, aimed at easing the pain of the COVID-19 pandemic and reviving the economy.

ministry of finance Japan's exports

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Japan's exports growth hits 8-month low as auto trade slides

Inflation, price hike: PM makes promise: ‘This bad phase will be over soon’

IMF facility hinges on ‘5 prior actions’: Tarin

'Find a solution,' say residents as smog blankets Pakistan's Lahore

Fire breaks out at Karachi's Victoria Market

Govt decides to pay IPPs Rs190bn as equity of Discos

Dry-docking controversy: Action suggested against SSGCL for not issuing letter to EETPL

MPC to meet ahead of schedule: 100-200bps hike in policy rate expected

Steel, shipping plates, scrap: FBR raises values for enhanced GST collection

Systems Limited announces investment from Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Wapda to launch ‘Indus bond’ within one year: chairman

Read more stories