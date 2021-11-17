4 hurt in NRL pipeline blast

KARACHI: National Refinery Limited (NRL) has informed that during maintenance work on subsoil Korangi-Keamari pipeline in the early hours on Tuesday a gas explosion occurred over the surface due to entrapped gases, injuring three members of contractor’s maintenance team and a security guard and damaging two vehicles.

“The incident occurred about 1.5km away from the refinery and there is no damage to the pipeline,” material information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange said.

