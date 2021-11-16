ANL 16.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.8%)
ASC 13.28 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.22%)
ASL 16.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.56%)
BOP 8.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.55%)
FCCL 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.6%)
FFBL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
FFL 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.09%)
FNEL 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
GGGL 17.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.74%)
GGL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.03%)
HUMNL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.16%)
JSCL 20.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 30.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (6.16%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.2%)
MDTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.28%)
MLCF 35.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.43%)
NETSOL 115.70 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (3.3%)
PACE 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
PAEL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.21%)
PIBTL 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
POWER 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
PRL 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.48%)
PTC 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.2%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.44%)
SNGP 41.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.83%)
TELE 18.41 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.43%)
TRG 125.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (2.88%)
UNITY 27.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
WTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.42%)
BR100 4,775 Increased By ▲ 59.73 (1.27%)
BR30 20,718 Increased By ▲ 346.32 (1.7%)
KSE100 46,111 Increased By ▲ 374.95 (0.82%)
KSE30 17,920 Increased By ▲ 173.36 (0.98%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,618
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,092
21624hr
0.65% positivity
Sindh
473,250
Punjab
441,965
Balochistan
33,408
Islamabad
107,364
KPK
179,190
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Imposition of health hazard tax on tobacco, sugary drinks opposed

Mushtaq Ghumman Updated 16 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Advisor on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has reportedly blocked a proposal of Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination regarding imposition of health hazard tax on tobacco and sugar-sweetened beverages for at least seven months, well informed sources told Business Recorder

During discussion, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination Dr. Faisal Sultan raised the issue of health hazard tax on tobacco and sugar sweetened beverages, pending by the ECC for consideration at the time of budget.

He lamented that this important initiative had already been inordinately delayed and now once again postponed. He made a fervent appeal that the decision of the ECC be reconsidered given the health problems caused by these two items.

Tarin, however, argued that this was not the most opportune time for introducing new taxes as it would be tantamount to another mini-budget. He assured that the additional taxes on tobacco and sugar sweetened beverages would be considered in the next budget.

It was pointed out that while scientific evidence against the harmful effects of tobacco was overwhelming, the sugary drinks’ link to diabetes was still not scientifically well established.

There's need to raise taxes on cigarettes

It was suggested that a committee be constituted to finalise its recommendations well before the budget. The committee will comprise of Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance & Revenue (Convener), Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety. The National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Division shall notify the committee and provide secretarial support.

National Food Security & Research Division stated that surplus wheat was available for donating around 150,000 MT of wheat flour to Afghanistan. Similarly, enough stocks of rice were available in the country to dispatch 200,000 MT to Afghanistan as humanitarian assistance. While agreeing, in principle, the cabinet desired that exact quantities be determined after seeking the requirements from the visiting Afghan delegation.

A concern was raised that while cooking oil prices experienced an upward trend when international prices were high, the benefit of the decrease in international prices was not passed on to the consumers by the industry.

Minister for Industries & Production, Khusro Bakhtair suggested that only tool available to the government was fixation of price, which could be linked to the international price, although this was not a desirable option. The majority of the members; however, opposed to the idea of tinkering with the free market and opined that better planning and regulation was the way forward.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

ECC Tobacco Shaukat Tarin TOBACCO TAX

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Imposition of health hazard tax on tobacco, sugary drinks opposed

Lack of investor interest: PD for delisting SME Bank from sell-off list

ECC approves Rs134.783bn for payment to IPPs, Rs4.785bn to ECP

Accusations against ex-CJP: IHC issues notices

Attacking judiciary PML-N’s ‘despicable’ history: Fawad

PML-N urges SC to take suo motu notice

Customs value: Steel sector moves FBR for parity with LME prices

PM revises composition ToRs of Pay Commission

Saqib Nisar rejects report

Export of Basmati to KSA, UAE, Kenya suffers setback

Read more stories