16 Nov 2021
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.
Company Year Ended/Ending Dividend/Bonus Despatched/
Credit on
Shezan International 30.06.2021 20% Bonus Shares 11.11.2021
Mughal Iron & Steel 30.06.2022 15% Bonus Shares 12.11.2021
Engro Corporation 31.12.2021 50% Interim Cash Dividend 12.11.2021
Rafhan Maize Products 31.12.2021 1500% Interim Cash Divide 15.11.2021
