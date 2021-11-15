Sri Lankan shares rebound as financial, industrial stocks gain

Sri Lankan shares rebounded to end higher on Monday, helped by gains in financial and industrial stocks.

The CSE All-Share index rose 0.81% to end at 10,752.82 points.

LOLC Finance Plc and Lanka ORIX Leasing Co rose 21.4% and 6.5%, respectively, to be the biggest boosts to the index.

The country's trade deficit for September narrowed to $495 million from $525 million a year ago, according to data out on Monday

The equity market's turnover was 6.91 billion rupees, according to stock exchange data.

Trading volume on the exchange rose to 316.1 million shares, up from the 212.8 million shares in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth about 136.7 million rupees, as per exchange data.

In the last 24 hours, the island nation has reported 697 COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 551,542 with the death toll at 13,995, data from the country's health bureau showed.

About 62.48% of the country's population is fully vaccinated so far, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.