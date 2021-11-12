Sri Lankan shares end lower as financial, consumer stocks weigh

Sri Lankan shares snapped two straight sessions of gains on Friday, hurt by losses in financial and consumer stocks.

The CSE All-Share index fell 0.19% to end at 10,666.54 points. But the index rose 0.32% for the week, its fourth straight weekly gain.

Commercial Leasing and Finance Plc and Browns Investment on Friday fell 3.7% and 1.7%, respectively, to be the biggest drags on the index.

The country's finance minister said during his budget speech the government would reduce the budget deficit to around 8.8% of gross domestic product in 2022.

The equity market's turnover was 5.16 billion rupees, according to stock exchange data.

Trading volume on the exchange fell to 212.8 million shares, from the 347.5 million shares in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth about 81.0 million rupees, as per exchange data.

In the last 24 hours, the island nation has reported 715 COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 548,061 with the death toll at 13,927, data from the country's health bureau showed.

About 62.40% of the country's population is fully vaccinated so far, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.