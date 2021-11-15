ANL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
World

One dead after car explosion in Liverpool

Reuters 15 Nov 2021

LONDON: One person was killed and another was injured in a vehicle explosion outside the Women’s Hospital in Liverpool in northern England on Sunday, police said, adding that counter-terrorism officers were leading the investigation.

Merseyside Police said in a statement that they understood that the car involved was a taxi which had pulled up at the hospital shortly before the explosion occurred.

Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said police were called to reports of a car explosion just before 1100 GMT on Sunday.

“Work is still ongoing to establish what has happened,” she told media.

“We are keeping an open mind as to what caused the explosion but given how it has happened, out of caution, Counter Terrorism Police are leading the investigation supported by Merseyside Police.”

