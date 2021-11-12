ANL 16.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.61%)
Apple supplier Foxconn's Q3 profit beats estimates

Reuters 12 Nov 2021

TAIPEI: Taiwan's Foxconn, which assembles iPhones for Apple, reported a better-than-expected third-quarter profit on Friday, helped by strong demand for consumer electronics as people work remotely through the coronavirus pandemic.

Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, reported July-September net profit of T$36.98 billion ($1.33 billion), up 20% from the same period a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

This was above a Refinitiv consensus estimate of T$31.73 billion, drawn from 12 analysts' forecasts.

