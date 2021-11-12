Sales tax on petrol reduced

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has reduced the sales tax rate from 6.84 percent to 1.43 percent on petrol from November 11, 2021.

According to a notification issued by the FBR here on Thursday, the sales tax rate on high-speed diesel oil (HSD) has been reduced from 10.32 percent to 6.75 percent. Sales tax on kerosene and light diesel oil remained unchanged at 6.70 percent and 0.20 percent, respectively.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021