Sales tax on petrol reduced

Recorder Report Updated 12 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has reduced the sales tax rate from 6.84 percent to 1.43 percent on petrol from November 11, 2021.

According to a notification issued by the FBR here on Thursday, the sales tax rate on high-speed diesel oil (HSD) has been reduced from 10.32 percent to 6.75 percent. Sales tax on kerosene and light diesel oil remained unchanged at 6.70 percent and 0.20 percent, respectively.

