Habib University 2nd Annual Gala 2021 on 20th: Pakistani diaspora in US comes together to support higher education in Pakistan

KARACHI: Habib University will be holding its Annual Gala at the Marriot Marquis, Downtown Houston on November 20, 2021 in support of higher education in Pakistan.

The First Annual Gala was held in Houston back in March 2019. Due to the pandemic, another one could not be hosted during 2020. This year the theme of the event, Creating Opportunities for a Better Tomorrow, will serve to regalvanize support of the Pakistani diaspora in Houston for Habib University at a time when the different sectors, including higher education are still reeling from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event will spread awareness regarding the state of higher education in Pakistan and Habib University's mission of providing world-class education to students regardless of their socio-economic backgrounds and make sure that the brightest minds of Pakistan are not left out from the education they deserve, simply because of financial constraints. Renowned satirist and author, Anwar Maqsood, has graciously accepted to be the keynote speaker at the event.