University of Wah holds 4th Pak-Turk Conference

WAH CANTT: University of Wah in collaboration with Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology organized the two-day 4th Pak-Turk International Conference on Emerging Technologies in the field of Sciences and Engineering.

The Pak-Turk conference series is the technical event which focuses on the advances in new technologies in engineering sciences, nuclear astrophysics, renewable energy resources, optical engineering, computer sciences and electrical engineering.

The purpose of this conference is to provide a platform for researchers, academicians and practitioners to make them familiar with recent advancements in the various fields of engineering and sciences. International and National Keynote Speakers delivered their speeches. In addition, as many as 40 researchers presented their substantial and novel research work in multiple sessions.

His Excellency, Ambassador of Turkey Ihsan Mustafa was the Guest of honour and Prof Dr M Iqbal Choudhary, Director HEJ Karachi and Coordinator General COMSTECH was the Chief Guest for the inaugural session. Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid, Sitara-i-Imtiaz, Rector Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute and Prof Dr Jameel-Un Nabi, Vice Chancellor University of Wah and Patron in Chief of 4th Pak-Turk International Conference also delivered their addresses.

