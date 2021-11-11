ANL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.05%)
ASC 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.45%)
ASL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.21%)
BOP 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.7%)
BYCO 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.33%)
FCCL 18.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.59%)
FFBL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.77%)
FFL 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.61%)
FNEL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
GGGL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.7%)
GGL 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.36%)
HUMNL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.61%)
JSCL 20.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
KAPCO 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.31%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.69%)
MDTL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4%)
MLCF 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.59%)
NETSOL 113.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.74%)
PACE 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.68%)
PAEL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.14%)
PIBTL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.89%)
POWER 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.03%)
PRL 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.23%)
PTC 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.74%)
SILK 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TELE 18.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.56%)
TRG 128.55 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-2.44%)
UNITY 28.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.46%)
WTL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.64%)
BR100 4,799 Decreased By ▼ -46.15 (-0.95%)
BR30 20,964 Decreased By ▼ -375.19 (-1.76%)
KSE100 46,366 Decreased By ▼ -263.55 (-0.57%)
KSE30 17,995 Decreased By ▼ -94.21 (-0.52%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Noor Mukadam murder case: Court orders to unseal CCTV footage

  • Judge Atta Rabbani says the decision to hand over the video footage was taken on directives of the Islamabad High Court
BR Web Desk 11 Nov 2021

An Islamabad trial court has ordered the investigation officer to unseal the CCTV footage and give copies to the lawyers representing Zahir Jaffer and his parents, Asmat and Zakir Jaffer in the Noor Mukadam murder case, it was reported on Thursday.

The directives were issued by the sessions court following the request of the investigation officer to unseal the CCTV footage.

Judge Atta Rabbani said the decision to hand over the video footage, wherein Noor could be seen entering the house where she was murdered, was taken on directives of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Transcripts of footage provided

Earlier this week, the defence was provided with copies of the transcript of the footage.

A brief transcript of the CCTV footage of Noor Mukadam murder. According to the description, Noor could be seen entering the house of Zahir Jaffer, the prime suspect, at 10:18pm on July 18 while talking on the phone. As she entered the house, watchman Iftikhar could also be seen in the video footage.

Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer's father withdraws petition against indictment

Then, Zahir Jaffer and Noor Mukaddam could be seen exiting the house at 2:40am with bags and then re-entering it after keeping them in a taxi.

In another clip, Noor Mukadam could be seen running towards the main gate of the house barefoot and desperately before watchman Iftikhar shut the gate at her.

According to the transcript, Zahir Jaffer appears at the gate and grabs the victim, who pleads to let her go. Zahir Jaffer drags Noor inside the house and at 2:46 am, both were seen leaving the house in the taxi, parked outside the house.

At 2:52 am, they both return and enter the house with the bags they had earlier kept in the taxi while the watchman Iftikhar could be seen opening the gate for them.

At 7:12 pm, Noor could be seen jumping off the first floor and falling on the grill of the ground floor with her mobile phone. Then she hobbles towards the main gate, but the watchman and another man, who was later found out to be the gardener, closes the door before Zahir Jaffer, who could be seen jumping from the terrace of the first floor and running, grabs her.

He could be seen locking the victim in a cabin built inside the house and then opening it and snatching the victim’s mobile phone. Then, the suspect dragged her inside the house.

At 8:06pm, a five to six members team of Therapy Works could be seen entering the house at 8:42pm and attempting to enter the house.

The Therapy Works team could be seen coming out of the house with an injured person at 8:55pm.

Indictment

At an earlier hearing, a district and sessions court in Islamabad indicted 12 accused for their alleged involvement in the murder of Noor.

Besides Zahir, the court framed charges against his parents, their three household staff, Iftikhar, Jan Muhammad and Jameel, and six Therapy Works employees, identified as Tahir Zahoor, Amjad, Dilip Kumar, Abdul Haq, Wamiq and Samar Abbas.

Noor Mukadam murder: Zahir's parents challenge indictment in IHC

Of the accused, the six Therapy Works employees, who are currently on bail, appeared before the court in their personal capacity. The remaining suspects were brought to the court from Adiala jail.

Background

Noor, 27, was found murdered at a residence in Islamabad's Sector F-7/4 on July 20.

A first information report (FIR) was registered later the same day against Zahir, who was arrested from the site of the murder, under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of the victim's father, Shaukat Ali Mukadam.

Zahir's parents and household staff were also arrested on July 24 over allegations of "hiding evidence and being complicit in the crime". They were made a part of the investigation based on Shaukat's statement, according to a police spokesperson.

Later, Zahir had confessed to killing Noor while his DNA test and fingerprints also showed his involvement in the murder.

CCTV footage Noor Mukadam case trial court Islamabad court
We love hearing your feedback, help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Noor Mukadam murder case: Court orders to unseal CCTV footage

Govt removes name of TLP chief Saad Rizvi from Fourth Schedule

ADB to help resolve govt-IMF impasse?

Emirates airline hints at introducing iconic A380s in Pakistan

Thousands of Afghans deported from Iran to Taliban rule

More than 50% students between 12 to 18 years administered one dose of Covid vaccine: Umar

Pakistan hope to launch women's PSL, says Ramiz Raja

NCOC approves Sinopharm, Sinovac vaccines for children over 12 years

Elon Musk sells $1.1 billion in Tesla shares

Not aware of agreement between govt-TLP, says Rashid

PM Imran likely to visit Dubai if Pakistan reach T20 World Cup final

Read more stories