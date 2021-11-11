Three-day Pakistan Furniture and Living Expo from 12th

KARACHI: The three-day colourful Furniture Exhibition will commence from November 12 at the Expo Center in Karachi giving all deco lovers a chance to see and buy beautiful and elegant furniture.

The two-halls of Karachi Expo Center will provide a unique opportunity to see and buy variety of furniture comprising 45 brands of high quality, both local and non-local.

CEO ORF Events Dr. Nazish Faisal informed that the exhibition will provide an opportunity to the citizen to see and buy rare and beautiful specimens of furniture and artwork and embroidery made from all over the country and also they can take full advantage of special discounts on purchases.

He said that different range of office furniture, bedding and baby singles are on the display. A rare opportunity to view and purchase creative artwork along with, Hand Made Carpet, Mattress, Different range of massage chairs, table set and dining set.

“Pakistani craftsmen have proved themselves worldwide in crafting sublime modern as well as light furniture. The display of which will specially be seen in this exhibition”, he added.

He informed that after the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, such an event is being organized as a challenge in which participants can get admission by showing their original identity cards and vaccination cards without any fee. They see it is the responsibility of all of us to take part in the revival of economic hub, Karachi, and its development without any discrimination.

