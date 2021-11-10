ANL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
ASC 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
ASL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.57%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
BYCO 7.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.39%)
FFL 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.81%)
FNEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-8.51%)
GGGL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.9%)
GGL 33.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.27%)
HUMNL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.24%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
KAPCO 28.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.49%)
KEL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.96%)
MLCF 36.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
NETSOL 115.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.32%)
PACE 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.96%)
PAEL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
PIBTL 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
POWER 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.37%)
PRL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PTC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
SILK 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.04 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (4.09%)
TELE 19.27 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.74%)
TRG 131.76 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.31%)
UNITY 28.89 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.23%)
WTL 2.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.41%)
BR100 4,845 Increased By ▲ 41.73 (0.87%)
BR30 21,339 Increased By ▲ 180.46 (0.85%)
KSE100 46,630 Increased By ▲ 229.97 (0.5%)
KSE30 18,089 Increased By ▲ 106.05 (0.59%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Swedish PM resigns, finance minister likely successor

Reuters 10 Nov 2021

STOCKHOLM: Swedish centre-left Prime Minister Stefan Lofven formally resigned on Wednesday, opening the way for Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson to become the country's first woman premier if she can win parliament's approval.

Lofven, a former welder and union negotiator, has headed a minority coalition with the Green's since 2014 and said earlier this year that he would step down ahead of the next general election, due in September 2022.

Andersson replaced Lofven as leader of the Social Democrats last week and is likely to be the speaker of parliament's first choice to form a new government.

"We have an election in scarcely a year and it is important that we have a quick handover," Lofven, who had said in August he would hand in his resignation this month, told reporters. "I think voters want this to go smoothly."

It remains unclear if Andersson has enough support to pass a confirmation vote in parliament, which could happen next week.

She does not need a majority in the 349-seat parliament to back her as prime minister. But she must avoid a majority voting against her.

On Wednesday, the Centre Party agreed not to block Andersson's candidature in return for easier building regulations and changes to forestry ownership laws.

But Andersson will still need at least passive support from the formerly communist Left Party, whose leader, Nooshi Dadgostar, has demanded a say on policy.

If Andersson promises that, she risks losing the backing of the Centre Party, which has centre-right roots and wants to exclude the Left from any influence over government.

If parliament rejects Andersson, the speaker is likely to ask Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson to try to form a government. He is backed by the populist, anti-immigration Sweden Democrats, a party that both the Centre and Left want to keep from influencing policy.

"The Left Party has to realize that there is going to be a new government and the question is which one do they want?" Lofven said.

Lofven will lead a caretaker government until a new prime minister is installed.

Stefan Lofven Swedish PM

Comments

1000 characters

Swedish PM resigns, finance minister likely successor

Pakistan to host Troika Plus meeting on Afghanistan on Thursday

Pakistan has failed to conduct free, fair elections in past 50 years: PM Imran

Afghan acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi arrives in Pakistan

Govt postpones joint session of the parliament

Pakistan's rupee weakens again, ends near 173 against US dollar

Pakistan partially vaccinates 50% of eligible population against Covid-19

Noor Mukadam murder case: Zahir Jaffer expelled from courtroom again

Court grants physical remand of three suspects in Nazim Jokhio murder case

Finch sees 'crucial battle' with Shaheen in T20 World Cup semi-final

KSE-100 changes direction, gains 230 points

Read more stories