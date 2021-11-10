ANL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
ASC 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
ASL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.57%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
BYCO 7.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.39%)
FFL 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.81%)
FNEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-8.51%)
GGGL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.9%)
GGL 33.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.27%)
HUMNL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.24%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
KAPCO 28.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.49%)
KEL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.96%)
MLCF 36.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
NETSOL 115.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.32%)
PACE 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.96%)
PAEL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
PIBTL 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
POWER 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.37%)
PRL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PTC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
SILK 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.04 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (4.09%)
TELE 19.27 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.74%)
TRG 131.76 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.31%)
UNITY 28.89 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.23%)
WTL 2.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.41%)
BR100 4,845 Increased By ▲ 41.73 (0.87%)
BR30 21,339 Increased By ▲ 180.46 (0.85%)
KSE100 46,630 Increased By ▲ 229.97 (0.5%)
KSE30 18,089 Increased By ▲ 106.05 (0.59%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistan's rupee weakens again, ends near 173 against US dollar

  • Closes at 172.93 in inter-bank market on Wednesday
BRecorder.com 10 Nov 2021

The deterioration of Pakistan’s rupee continued against the US dollar for the third successive day as the currency closed near 173 in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the PKR settled at 172.93 against the USD after a day-on-day depreciation of Rs1.3 or 0.75%. On Tuesday, the PKR had dropped to 171.63 against the USD.

The rupee has lost nearly 8% of its value against the US dollar calendar-year-to-date, but almost 12% since its recent high achieved on May 7.

“The latest data on foreign exchange reserves has irked investors,” Saad Khan, Head of Equities at IGI Securities, told Business Recorder, after reserves in October declined by over $2 billion on a monthly basis.

Data shows overall reserves held by Pakistan amounted to $23.93 billion, as compared to $25.98 billion in September.

“Delay in announcement of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme has also dented sentiment,” said Khan.

Fall continues: Pakistan's rupee weakens sharply against US dollar

The market is eagerly waiting for the IMF announcement, under which Pakistan would receive $1 billion.

Khan also said that the market expects the inflation rate to increase in the coming months, owing to a hike in the prices of petroleum products and food items. “Inflation rate could rise up to 10%, which could add pressure on the policy rate, and the market expects interest rate to increase by 75-100 bps.”

On the other hand, Asad Rizvi, ex Treasury Head Chase Manhattan Bank, said that the delay is causing unrest in the market.

“After PM's Saudi visit, it was expected that the loan would be credited in the SBP account and simultaneously the stalled IMF loan program would resume,” Rizvi tweeted. However, despite tough measures and reforms, “the delay is causing unrest,” he said.

Dollar currency Rupee USD PKR exchnage rate

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan's rupee weakens again, ends near 173 against US dollar

CPEC termed our ‘last chance’ for industrialization

Cabinet decides to increase gas tariff for captive power

Pakistan partially vaccinates 50% of eligible population against Covid-19

Noor Mukadam murder case: Zahir Jaffer expelled from courtroom again

Court grants physical remand of three suspects in Nazim Jokhio murder case

Finch sees 'crucial battle' with Shaheen in T20 World Cup semi-final

As a test case, UN bypasses Taliban to pay Afghan health workers

Australia gear up to face red-hot Pakistan

Tax-to-GDP ratio suffers blow due to pandemic

Read more stories