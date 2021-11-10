ANL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
ASC 13.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.27%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
BYCO 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
FCCL 18.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.79%)
FFBL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.79%)
FFL 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.58%)
FNEL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-8.33%)
GGGL 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.06%)
GGL 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
KAPCO 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
KEL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
MDTL 2.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.14%)
MLCF 36.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.93%)
NETSOL 115.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.32%)
PACE 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
PAEL 25.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.1%)
PIBTL 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
POWER 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.37%)
PRL 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.55%)
PTC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 43.20 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (4.47%)
TELE 19.36 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.22%)
TRG 132.00 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (1.49%)
UNITY 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.91%)
WTL 2.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.41%)
BR100 4,844 Increased By ▲ 40.24 (0.84%)
BR30 21,323 Increased By ▲ 164.79 (0.78%)
KSE100 46,604 Increased By ▲ 203.65 (0.44%)
KSE30 18,097 Increased By ▲ 113.44 (0.63%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russian COVID-19 deaths hit new record, some hospitals low on oxygen

Reuters 10 Nov 2021

MOSCOW: Russia on Wednesday reported a record 1,239 deaths from COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours, just days after most of its regions emerged from a week-long workplace shutdown designed to curb the spread of the virus.

The government coronavirus task force also reported 38,058 new COVID-19 cases, including 3,927 in Moscow, in the past 24 hours.

Health minister Mikhail Murashko told parliament on Wednesday that oxygen reserves at hospitals in 12 of Russia's regions would last for two days or less, unless they were replenished.

At the same time, he said, some regions were already reporting a decline in infections and the vaccination campaign was bearing fruit as only 3-4% of inoculated Russians have been infected.

More than 62 million Russians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, Murashko said.

Russia

Comments

1000 characters

Russian COVID-19 deaths hit new record, some hospitals low on oxygen

CPEC termed our ‘last chance’ for industrialization

Cabinet decides to increase gas tariff for captive power

Pakistan partially vaccinates 50% of eligible population against Covid-19

Court grants physical remand of three suspects in Nazim Jokhio murder case

Australia gear up to face red-hot Pakistan

As a test case, UN bypasses Taliban to pay Afghan health workers

$700m ready for Covid-19 vaccines: Zukhov meets Ayub, says ADB plans to give $10bn in 5 years

Tax-to-GDP ratio suffers blow due to pandemic

Official spot rate hits all-time high

Trade policy framework approved

Read more stories