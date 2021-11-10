ANL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.11%)
Court grants physical remand of three suspects in Nazim Jokhio murder case

  • Police says the accused had issued threats to the victim after his video about illegal hunting of endangered bird became viral
BR Web Desk Updated 10 Nov 2021

A Karachi court granted physical remand of three more accused in the murder case of a local journalist Nazim Jokhio, it was reported on Wednesday.

The suspects were produced in Malir District Court.

The police produced accused Mairaj, Razzaq and Jamal in the court . The court granted physical remand of the accused to police until November 16.

“The accused had issued threats to Nazim Jokhio after his video about illegal hunting of endangered houbara bustard became viral,” investigation officer informed the court.

“Eleven accused have been nominated in the case and a clause of kidnapping was also added in the charge sheet,” the IO said.

Three suspects nabbed

On Tuesday, the police arrested three more suspects in the high-profile murder case.

Police officials said that the men identified as Razaq, Jamal and Wahid have been taken into custody and shifted to an undisclosed location for interrogation.

Nazim Jokhio murder case: Karachi police arrest three more suspects

They added that the accused have been nabbed in light of the statements of the suspects who are already in police custody. They mentioned that a digital video recorder (DVR) installed at the farmhouse of main accused, PPP MPA Jam Awais, was also recovered following information provided by them.

Court extends physical remand

Earlier, the court extended the physical remand of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MPA Jam Awais in Nazim Jokhio murder case.

The police produced Jam Awais in Malir court under strict security. During the proceedings, the investigation officer told the court that the two accused involved in the case are still at large. Therefore, the police require more time to conduct an investigation in the case, he stated.

The court accepted the police request and extended the physical remand of the accused for three more days. The court also ordered the police to submit its progress report in the next hearing of the case.

PPP lawmaker surrenders

Last week, the PPP lawmaker, who was booked for his alleged involvement in the murder case, surrendered to police at the Memon Goth police station.

The surrender came after PPP co-chairman Bilawal Bhutto contacted the bereaved family and assured them of the arrest of all those behind the alleged murder.

Case registered

On October 4, the police registered a case against Jam Awais and his accomplices for their alleged involvement in a murder case.

Nazim Jokhio murder case: Karachi court extends physical remand of PPP MPA

The police said that Nazim Jokhio was killed for stopping a group of foreigners from illegally hunting the Houbara bustard in the area and making their video as evidence.

The victim’s family had lodged an FIR against MPA Awais and his accomplices at the Memon Goth police station. Earlier, two suspects, identified as Haider and Ameer Ali, were arrested in connection with the murder.

Victim's family protest

The victim's family staged a protest against the murder on the National Highway on November 4. They blocked the highway by placing the victim’s body, suspending all kinds of vehicular movement.

The protesters demanded that those behind Jokhio’s murder be brought to justice.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of the murder and ordered the police to arrest the culprits and provide justice to the victim's family.

