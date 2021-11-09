ANL 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-7.43%)
Nazim Jokhio murder case: Karachi police arrest three more suspects

  • Police officials say the accused have been nabbed in light of the statements of the suspects who are already in police custody
BR Web Desk Updated 09 Nov 2021

Karachi police arrested three more suspects in the high-profile Nazim Jokhio murder case, it was reported on Tuesday.

Police officials said that the men identified as Razaq, Jamal and Wahid have been taken into custody and shifted to an undisclosed location for interrogation.

They added that the accused have been nabbed in light of the statements of the suspects who are already in police custody. They mentioned that a digital video recorder (DVR) installed at the farmhouse of main accused, PPP MPA Jam Awais, was also recovered following information provided by them.

Court extends physical remand

On Wednesday, a Karachi court extended the physical remand of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MPA Jam Awais in Nazim Jokhio murder case.

The police produced Jam Awais in Malir court under strict security. During the proceedings, the investigation officer told the court that the two accused involved in the case are still at large. Therefore, the police require more time to conduct an investigation in the case, he stated.

Nazim Jokhio murder case: Karachi court extends physical remand of PPP MPA

The court accepted the police request and extended the physical remand of the accused for three more days. The court also ordered the police to submit its progress report in the next hearing of the case.

Jam Awais surrenders

Last week, the PPP lawmaker, who was booked for his alleged involvement in the murder case, surrendered to police at the Memon Goth police station.

The surrender came after PPP co-chairman Bilawal Bhutto contacted the bereaved family and assured them of the arrest of all those behind the alleged murder.

Case registered

On October 4, the police registered a case against Jam Awais and his accomplices for their alleged involvement in a murder case.

The police said that Nazim Jokhio was killed for stopping a group of foreigners from illegally hunting the Houbara bustard in the area and making their video as evidence.

Nawaz Jokhio murder case: PPP MPA Jam Awais surrenders to police

The victim’s family had lodged an FIR against MPA Awais and his accomplices at the Memon Goth police station. Earlier, two suspects, identified as Haider and Ameer Ali, were arrested in connection with the murder.

Murder sparks protest

The victim's family staged a protest against the murder on the National Highway on November 4. They blocked the highway by placing the victim’s body, suspending all kinds of vehicular movement.

The protesters demanded that those behind Jokhio’s murder be brought to justice.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of the murder and ordered the police to arrest the culprits and provide justice to the victim's family.

