ANL 17.32 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.52%)
ASC 13.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.66%)
ASL 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.33%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
BYCO 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
FCCL 18.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
FFBL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.6%)
FFL 13.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.91%)
FNEL 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.26%)
GGGL 18.03 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.5%)
GGL 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.74%)
HUMNL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
JSCL 20.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
KAPCO 28.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.96%)
MLCF 37.06 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.26%)
NETSOL 117.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.08%)
PACE 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.87%)
PAEL 25.91 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.61%)
PIBTL 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
POWER 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.74%)
PRL 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.23%)
PTC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.98%)
SILK 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.09%)
TELE 19.35 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.16%)
TRG 132.50 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (1.88%)
UNITY 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.09%)
WTL 2.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.63%)
KSE100 46,716 Increased By ▲ 315.87 (0.68%)
KSE30 18,101 Increased By ▲ 117.25 (0.65%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Covid cases spike in Greece, hospitals buckle

AFP 10 Nov 2021

ATHENS: Greece is experiencing a fourth wave of Covid, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis warned Tuesday as daily infections hit their highest since the pandemic began, with hospitals starting to buckle under the pressure of rising infections.

The country notched up a record 8,613 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, the National Organisation of Public Health said, after cases more than doubled in less than a fortnight.

Forty-six people died of the disease on Tuesday, after 65 a day earlier.

"We are facing a fourth wave," which "mainly concerns the unvaccinated," Mitsotakis said Tuesday evening after talks with his visiting Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte.

He said the government was "focused on increasing vaccination numbers" and "taking measures without resorting to a lockdown".

The north of the country, where inoculation rates are lower than in other regions, has been the worst hit in recent days.

In the second city of Thessaloniki, management at a key hospital fighting Covid said it was overwhelmed with patients.

Nikos Kapravelos, head of the emergency department at the Papanikolaou Hospital, at the weekend warned against a new spike similar to during the second wave in November last year.

Health authorities on Friday made Covid passes mandatory for open-air restaurants and cafes, as well as indoor public spaces.

Face masks are still mandatory indoors and at large outdoor gatherings.

However, in several regions, the measures are not being respected, especially in some Orthodox churches where images in the media have shown maskless worshippers kissing icons and not observing social distancing.

Father Timotheos, spokesman for the Holy Synod of the Church of Greece, on Monday claimed on Mega TV that "sacred icons do not transmit the virus or disease".

Senior health ministry official Marios Themistokleous on Monday warned cases were on the rise in Greece, even if 61.2 percent of the population had received two vaccination jabs.

He said appointments for a first dose of the Covid vaccine had increased sharply in recent days.

Greece COVID Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Comments

1000 characters

Covid cases spike in Greece, hospitals buckle

CPEC termed our ‘last chance’ for industrialization

Cabinet decides to increase gas tariff for captive power

Transfer of PCSI to NFSRD: Cabinet directs MoC to initiate summary

Official spot rate hits all-time high

Civil servants urged to uphold highest morals, ethics

$700m ready for Covid-19 vaccines: Zukhov meets Ayub, says ADB plans to give $10bn in 5 years

Tax-to-GDP ratio suffers blow due to pandemic

PSEs big revenue drag: Country’s 25pc cos are ‘zombie’ firms: FBR

Q1 ends with budget deficit of 0.8pc of GDP

Tarin rejects ‘speculations’

Read more stories